(NPR)   Seattle's public school district sues tech giants for destroying their mental health by looking at kids as wallets with pigtails   (npr.org) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feels like tech Giants are probably violating laws that prevent them from Gathering data on minors
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when the GOP tried repealing Obamacare like 69 times?  Yeah, they could have prevented this stuff from happening instead of doing that.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in schools so I am getting a kick really etcetera.

There is a real problem with TikTok challenges (destroying bathrooms was one) and fights breaking out with kids running up with phones out to tape it, and the real bad one of kids using their phones to take and send inappropriate pics to each other and afu
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: I work in schools so I am getting a kick really etcetera.

There is a real problem with TikTok challenges (destroying bathrooms was one) and fights breaking out with kids running up with phones out to tape it, and the real bad one of kids using their phones to take and send inappropriate pics to each other and afu


*adults.

Between peer pressure and the addictive nature of the brain chemical rush of every like/follow on their posts this is a major problem, and the social media companies know this.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tech Companies: "Good luck! We're behind 7 major law firms!"
 
Cythraul
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Soo, the same way that charter schools do?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the Japanese translation of "wallets with pigtails"?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really and truly believe that social media will be viewed the same way we view cigarettes today...but I'm not really sure what the solution is.

Don't we already ban everyone under 13? That's entirely ineffective. It's just the nature of how it works. And adults will voluntarily subject themselves to it.

And if you make it too draconian, kids will just use the equivalent service that's hosted outside the US.

I won't even bother suggesting that parents be responsible for their children; it will never happen.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Disordered eating'?  Wanting the pudding before the meat?
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can tech companies claim sovereign immunity yet??
 
Cythraul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: What's the Japanese translation of "wallets with pigtails"?


The Japanese pronunciation for the word "ice cream" is "ais-u-kurim-u."  So probably "walletsu to pigtailu."
 
kukukupo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

null: I work in schools so I am getting a kick really etcetera.

There is a real problem with TikTok challenges (destroying bathrooms was one)


Agree.  I don't work in schools anymore, but this was a huge problem right out of Covid, and I can't imagine it has gotten any better.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I won't even bother suggesting that parents be responsible for their children; it will never happen.


This is going to be the first line of defense. Most social media platforms already have age limits to access the platform, and age limits on "age-appropriate" content. Tech is going to throw it on the parents to monitor what their kids are doing, and it won't go well for the district.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there room for a few other major metropolitan school districts in this country to dog-pile on this law-suit to help give it some teeth?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Fark_Guy_Rob: I won't even bother suggesting that parents be responsible for their children; it will never happen.

This is going to be the first line of defense. Most social media platforms already have age limits to access the platform, and age limits on "age-appropriate" content. Tech is going to throw it on the parents to monitor what their kids are doing, and it won't go well for the district.


It saddens me that it's an unrealistic expectation in the real world for parents to monitor what the hell their kids are doing online.  If I had a child that was old enough to use the Internet, I would lock down every device they have access to to make sure that nothing inappropriate for their age would ever come across their screen.  Or at least I would do my best.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

null: null: I work in schools so I am getting a kick really etcetera.

There is a real problem with TikTok challenges (destroying bathrooms was one) and fights breaking out with kids running up with phones out to tape it, and the real bad one of kids using their phones to take and send inappropriate pics to each other and afu

*adults.

Between peer pressure and the addictive nature of the brain chemical rush of every like/follow on their posts this is a major problem, and the social media companies know this.


You need something that's been studied to death like gambling to push that kind of suit.  The connection between social media and changed behavior doesn't have 100 years and more of study behind it to show exactly what's going on in a fairly inarguable mass of data.  Plus gambling has being considered 'immoral' for ages going on to help push the idea.  Facilitating talking to one another?  Yeah good luck with that one - true or not.  The inappropriate sexual behavior thing?  You'll get results with that - just like gambling been considered immoral forever by many - that has too

/oddly enough the moral minority's argument in the cases of gambling and inappropriate sexual behavior hasn't stopped either from happening one damn bit heh
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Parents just need to take phones and tablets away from their kids. Problem solved.
 
payattention
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I won't even bother suggesting that parents be responsible for their children; it will never happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cythraul: SurelyShirley: What's the Japanese translation of "wallets with pigtails"?

The Japanese pronunciation for the word "ice cream" is "ais-u-kurim-u."  So probably "walletsu to pigtailu."


Sometimes I wonder if Japanese has any native words, because wow do they use a lot of transliterations.

/not serious
//Russian also has a large amount of non-Slavic borrowed words that I run across, and I always wonder what happened to the originals.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Parents just need to take phones and tablets away from their kids. Problem solved.


Uh huh - never mind the fact the current iteration of society is 100% based around that in pretty much every way.  The direct equivalent to say a '70's upbringing would be taking away all phone access and forbidding a kid to go anywhere farther away than a few blocks unless it's with you
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Awesome.

We need an internet for kids, but I'm sure it will be abused. My niece didn't believe me when I said I had a porn/games alarm. She opened up p-hub and sure enough my phone alerted me.

Yes, my kids hated me. I would make their Ethernet port 10mbps to punish them, block their macid on the wifi, and rewrite dns requests to break their apps. No streams for you!
 
