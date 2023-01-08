 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Sometimes building an air tight case that will result in the conviction of a perpetrator requires ignoring pressure by the public   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bryan Kohberger, Law enforcement agency, Idaho, court documents, state law enforcement officers, University of Idaho  
girlwiththedraggintutu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This article was an excellent find, subby.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The haven't even picked a jury. Thus none of this mean a thing.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But enough about Garland...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The brutal nature of the November 13 killings set off a wave of fear and anxiety in Moscow

"Look what they're capable of!  Who can stand against a nation that's capable of such evil??"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: But enough about Garland...


I was expecting yet another Jan 6th thread
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indeed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've already convicted him? Well, hot damn! I thought they only arrested him last week.

/What do you mean "Subby's jumping the gun"?
//They haven't convicted him yet?
///But... It's on the internet! As a headline! That means it must be true!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, subby, but stupid people with a dumb child's understanding of how the world works demand instant returns on everything they decide they want whenever they decide it. Surely you have to account for the importance of preventing tantrums.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: They've already convicted him? Well, hot damn! I thought they only arrested him last week.

/What do you mean "Subby's jumping the gun"?
//They haven't convicted him yet?
///But... It's on the internet! As a headline! That means it must be true!


Yeah.  It remains to be seen if he'll be convicted, and what additional direct evidence they have.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"There's a lot of people in the public that need to apologize to the police department," Giacalone said.

:::looks over a Merrick Garland:::
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You guys are actually going to use a case that was investigated from scratch with no preceding information and an arrest made in 6 weeks to a case where the perpetrator committed his crimes in public, bragged about them, and no one has done a f*cking thing to him for 6 years, because "they're investigating"?

OK, Jan.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See?  You just gotta be patient and trust the process.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Killed on November 13, 2022, arrested on December 30, 2022: a proper bit of investigation.

Attempted to overthrow democracy and actually signed their name to the evidence on January 6, 2021, remain at large despite knowing exactly who they are and what they did: perhaps stepping up the timeline a bit would be a good farking idea.
 
