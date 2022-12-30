 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Supporters of former president living in Florida have invaded government buildings and are demanding his reinstatement   (motherjones.com) divider line
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least the Brazilian gov't is willing to use force
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gee... wonder wherever they got this idea from?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FAFÃO.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugh, did Kathleen Kennedy produce this? Sequels aren't supposed to just rehash the plot of the original.
 
killershark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So Brazil continues to copy Trump's M.O. with their own J6 event. Hopefully, their justice department will respond more vigorously than ours.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So when it happens in another country they're terrorists, but when Americans do it they're "patriots".

Sounds like some "patriots" are about to see what they should have gotten for their actions a few years ago.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
South American doesn't have a great record when it comes to coups
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope supporters in other states don't start doing this.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait, isn't it Sunday?
 
cleek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it's fun how stories like this about other countries always makes me think those countries must be laughably corrupt and backwards and unstable.

but when it happens here, it's just Republicans being the same scumbags they always are.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good one, subby.  Salud!
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's pretty early for a HOTY nom but still...
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
and just like j6, cops serve as escorts and snap selfies. reeks of bannon.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: I hope supporters in other states don't start doing this.


Why would Texans go to Brazil?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: At least the Brazilian gov't is willing to use force


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


Somehow one of the least offensive/batshiat options on GIS
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, you might've gotten me if I didn't know he was in Florida.
How do you say "He lost snowflake. Get over it!" in Portuguese?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Squish them like bugs or you just embolden them.
 
undernova
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this a country where the appropriate level of bloodshed/retribution/justice will be meted out?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well he's always been called the Brazilian Trump, so are we really surprised?
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.


he came to hang out at Mar-a-lardo
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

killershark: So Brazil continues to copy Trump's M.O. with their own J6 event. Hopefully, their justice department will respond more vigorously than ours.


Hopefully their army will respond more vigorously than ours
 
Xaxor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.


I don't know if he has officially moved but I bet you can guess where he's staying.
 
fat boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
legitimate political discourse
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: killershark: So Brazil continues to copy Trump's M.O. with their own J6 event. Hopefully, their justice department will respond more vigorously than ours.

Hopefully their army will respond more vigorously than ours


they are copying that too. police escort to the building, no intervention at all.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xaxor: here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.

I don't know if he has officially moved but I bet you can guess where he's staying.


In the Minions room of a former MMA fighter?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fat boy: legitimate political discourse


User avatar checks out.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
a right wing coup backed by internal security forces, just like ours! cute!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Brazilian election results:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva  50.90%
Jair Bolsonaro                  49.10%

/It was a close shave!
 
acouvis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just once I'd like to see a parody of this theme where supporters of Jimmy Carter demanded his reinstatement.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.


Yep.  He fled the country 48 hours before the end of his term and spent NYE with his BFG, TFG.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/30/jair-bolsonaro-leaves-brazil-for-florida-avoiding-lula-handover

Been there for about a week.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's like they're a Third World Country.
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/1612154755039518721
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Subby, you might've gotten me if I didn't know he was in Florida.
How do you say "He lost snowflake. Get over it!" in Portuguese?


The awkward phrasing gave it away for me as the old bate and switch... which is good to do to avoid curvature.

ekdikeo4: he came to hang out at Mar-a-lardo


I'd kind of like to read more as to exactly why the f*ck he is there... but ya, I'd assume it's to hang out with other fascists... and yanno, avoid getting ripped apart in the streets by an angry mob of the peasant class he wiped his ass with.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
police have used tear gas in an attempt to repel them.

Lula is currently on an official trip in São Paulo state.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-64204860
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just pour hot wax on their flanks and strip it off.

The goal is to leave just a thin line of opposition just to remind others of what used to be there and what happened to the rest.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
covfefe
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: /It was a close shave!


So close, dude...
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

macadamnut: here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/30/jair-bolsonaro-leaves-brazil-for-florida-avoiding-lula-handover

Been there for about a week.


Thanks. Reading now.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: killershark: So Brazil continues to copy Trump's M.O. with their own J6 event. Hopefully, their justice department will respond more vigorously than ours.

Hopefully their army will respond more vigorously than ours


That's what they're hoping.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

here to help: Bolsonaro is living in Florida?

Weird.


Bolsonaro é flagrado em vídeo andando em supermercado nos Estados Unidos
Youtube p9bf97NbNAY
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

here to help: Lurky McLurkerton: Subby, you might've gotten me if I didn't know he was in Florida.
How do you say "He lost snowflake. Get over it!" in Portuguese?

The awkward phrasing gave it away for me as the old bate and switch... which is good to do to avoid curvature.

ekdikeo4: he came to hang out at Mar-a-lardo

I'd kind of like to read more as to exactly why the f*ck he is there... but ya, I'd assume it's to hang out with other fascists... and yanno, avoid getting ripped apart in the streets by an angry mob of the peasant class he wiped his ass with.


He can stoke this terrorist activity without fear of arrest by the Brazilian authorities.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OPEN FIRE!!!!!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do they have a specific objective, or just destruction? Even for January 6 they could mostly explain why they were there and how they thought what they were doing advanced a broader goal.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: At least the Brazilian gov't is willing to use force


Grandad didn't vote for fascists he shot them.
King Blues - Shooting Fascists (Unofficial music video)
Youtube GxTW33tiXt8
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PROTIP: Fascists who continue to storm government buildings in order to stop democratic processes, and who don't succeed in overthrowing the government despite multiple tries, usually get used as target practice by the military instead:

The Death Of Apartheid - The Whites Last Stand
Youtube 2DBGVHZc30k
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Barking Yam must twitching madly, trying to hold back from spewing derp about the event.
 
