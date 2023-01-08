 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Large mud and rock slide closes Highway 1. This is not a repeat from any other year ending in a digit   (yahoo.com) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now I'm on the fence about Captain Planet, thanks subby.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just give it a week and we'll be losing more of hwy 1.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "san louie obis poe"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So it's not a Big Sur prize?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
there is more to Highway 1 than Big Sur
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The folks there like it that way - they don't cotton to outsiders.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "Slow"
Also, didn't we just get that stretch of road repaired and reopened after freakin' years???
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Now I'm on the fence about Captain Planet, thanks subby.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What about Planetina?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a dream of driving this road someday maybe
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: I have a dream of driving this road someday maybe


I strongly advise renting a convertible - preferably with a manual transmission if you know how.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A large slide of mud and rocks that landed on Highway 1 a mile south of Ragged Point is likely to shut off access to Highway 1 from San Luis Obispo County north to Big Sur "for several weeks to months," a Caltrans spokesman said late Thursday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


CalTrans could clean that up in a day.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: there is more to Highway 1 than Big Sur


Yes, but that's the community that's already pretty isolated and often drastically impacted when the highway is closed. It was always a high-maintenance stretch of the highway, but the closures sure seem to be getting worse.

My Second Fark Account: I have a dream of driving this road someday maybe


It's a spectacular drive, with lots of great places to visit along the way in this area. You've seen the Bixby Bridge in a zillion car commercials, and every film or tv show set in the area.
 
