(10 News)   Firefighters don't have to go far to fight arson fire - their own parking lot   (10news.com) divider line
9
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look in-house, first. Firefighters are often pyros at heart.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey fire, you wanna fight?

Meet me out in the parking lot!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TRY NOT TO COMMIT ANY ARSON ON YOUR WAY TO THE PARKING LOT!
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Look in-house, first. Firefighters are often pyros at heart.


Yeah, my money is on that too.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who says Fark the fire department?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Look in-house, first. Firefighters are often pyros at heart.


Serial cheaters as well. Three of my friends were married to Firefighters.

/were
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Who says Fark the fire department?


Someone turned down from being a firefighter because they are not stable.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Who says Fark the fire department?


Agreed. Firefighters are cool. They save us from burning buildings and drive big cool fire trucks.

It is the cops you do this shiat to. They give us tickets, violate our rights, kill innocent people, and hog all the donuts.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Kitty2.0: Look in-house, first. Firefighters are often pyros at heart.

Serial cheaters as well. Three of my friends were married to Firefighters.

/were


It's a panty dropper occupation fo sho.

The firemen at my station are stupidly and utterly ridiculously hot. And 20 years younger than me.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

