(Sky.com)   If you can't beat them, lie   (news.sky.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2023 at 4:53 PM (1 hour ago)



mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unlike the Russians, U realized it's a bad idea to concentrate a lot of troops in one building
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Russians have this new weapon, maybe you've heard of it, it's called Congressional defunding.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As my great grandmother, who was born in Kyiv, was fond of saying (in a thick Yiddish accent): "Fuck the Russians!"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When have the Russians told the truth about their invasion of Ukraine?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: The Russians have this new weapon, maybe you've heard of it, it's called Congressional defunding.


Biden, as Commander-in-Chief, could simply order existing stockpiles to be sent to a NATO country "at their request". What happens then is up to that country.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moscow said the alleged attack in Kramatorsk was revenge for the reportedly huge death toll in a Ukrainian attack on New Year's Eve."

Isn't that cute?  Russia keeps pretending that they are completely innocent in the war they started for no good reason.  Poor babies.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just roll with it.


"Yes, Russia did kill 600 people on New Years Eve. They were all orphans"
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this wasn't a Santos story? Shocking.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: When have the Russians told the truth about their invasion of Ukraine?


Seriously. What's subby trying to get at?

/in other words - eabod subby
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We killed 6,000 Ukrainians."

"No, you didn't. There's no one there."

"Then you can't prove we *didnt* kill 6,000 Ukrainians, can you? Aha!"

/right wing logic
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else get the scammy virus warning, scan now pop-up?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh Russia should make one of their cgi videos of their wonder weapons destroying all of them. Or maybe kill 600 of their own and put them in Ukraine uniforms.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Between the Ukrainian invasion and John Wick constantly playing on TV, I'm not really all that fond of Russians.

On the other hand, I have noticed that unlike conflicts/disagreements with Iraq or Iran, no one seems to be screaming "Glass Parking Lot!" this time around.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The death toll in Makiivka was minimal."

"Correction, 63 soldiers were killed."

"We launched an attack on Kramatorsk as retribution for the massive losses on Christmas"

/pravda
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Next week: "They're not dead. We sent them to a nice resort in Siberia. They're cross country skiing!"
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Biden, as Commander-in-Chief, could simply order existing stockpiles to be sent to a NATO country "at their request". What happens then is up to that country.


As an aside.  What's the over/under on how many times he's impeached in the next 2 years.  I say 3.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

indy_kid: mistahtom: The Russians have this new weapon, maybe you've heard of it, it's called Congressional defunding.

Biden, as Commander-in-Chief, could simply order existing stockpiles to be sent to a NATO country "at their request". What happens then is up to that country.


Do you want hearings? Because that's how you get hearings. Endless, mindless hearings. Oh, who am I kidding. We are getting them anyways.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: indy_kid: Biden, as Commander-in-Chief, could simply order existing stockpiles to be sent to a NATO country "at their request". What happens then is up to that country.

As an aside.  What's the over/under on how many times he's impeached in the next 2 years.  I say 3.


At least three, so Trump can say during the campaign that Biden is the most impeached president in history.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
American conservatives seen feverishly taking notes.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: As my great grandmother, who was born in Kyiv, was fond of saying (in a thick Yiddish accent): "fark the Russians!"


My husband's Great grandma was Czech. She used to say the same thing. She also had a thick accent but that was clear as a bell.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Between the Ukrainian invasion and John Wick constantly playing on TV, I'm not really all that fond of Russians.

On the other hand, I have noticed that unlike conflicts/disagreements with Iraq or Iran, no one seems to be screaming "Glass Parking Lot!" this time around.


I'm thinking it has something to do with the lack of very smol silicates.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ruzzia now claims 55 million Ukrainians killed and 10,000 HIMARS units destroyed.

LOLz.
Sure Ivan. Sure.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Russian authorities respond with. "If they didn't die, then where are they? Checkmate!"
Because they do the Chess.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure Russia's pretend kills will have just as much effect on the Russian invasion as Ukraine's real ones.

/snerk
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: On the other hand, I have noticed that unlike conflicts/disagreements with Iraq or Iran, no one seems to be screaming "Glass Parking Lot!" this time around.


To be fair, from many perspectives reducing Russia to a nuclear wasteland would be a significant improvement.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Between the Ukrainian invasion and John Wick constantly playing on TV, I'm not really all that fond of Russians.

On the other hand, I have noticed that unlike conflicts/disagreements with Iraq or Iran, no one seems to be screaming "Glass Parking Lot!" this time around.


Ukraine War Is Exposing Racial Disparities in Refugee Treatment | The Daily Show
Youtube sgHQknJnuRk
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that both sides are pushing a lot of propaganda. I guess I'll believe whoever wins, they'll get to write the history books.
 
