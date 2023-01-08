 Skip to content
"I hate my initials"
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean there's nothing stopping you from going to the nearest courthouse and getting your name legally changed to Charles Ulysses McNamara.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
could be worse.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah.... What a tragedy...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Umm... how often do people actually use all 3 of their initials?

Even a monogram like on towels doesn't put them in order.

DNRTFA but I assume it's BLT
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are so many whiney people in this world.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lighten up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wendy Amelia Price would like a word.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I farking WISH my life were so good that my initials were my biggest problem.
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Umm... how often do people actually use all 3 of their initials?

Even a monogram like on towels doesn't put them in order.

DNRTFA but I assume it's BLT


Her initials are BTL, so it only matters if she uses a fLm monogram scheme.

It's still just as tragic.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I hate my initials"


MTG?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stupid FA.
Surprisingly, not even an instagram bikini pic to go with it
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"[They're] BTL - with traditional monogram it's BLT."

If only there were other ways of monogramming. Or ways of avoiding monograms. Or ways of changing your name. Or ways of not being a whiny baby.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife was SAD before we got married.  Her brother is STD.

She liked being signed on with one pharmacist because the screen would show "SAD CAT" in the corner.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BLT says FML
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While proud of his heritage, Hernandez Iglesias Tomás Luis Estevez-Ramon always cringed when asked for his monogram.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in the 80's, taught a girl named Bevlyn Jane, who was universally known by her initials. And in those innocent, pre-tubes days, there were no unfortunate connotations.

I hope I never run into her again, as I'd prob blurt out the accustomed greeting
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"raw tomatoes are disgusting to me"

Any sympathy I might have had for this woman just evaporated.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My elementary school librarian was Mrs. Hoar.

Yes, pronounced that way. Exactly that way.

I did not discover the connotation behind her name until later.

Which is probably the exact reason she taught elementary school students.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I prefer a nice mutton lettuce and tomato...where the mutton is juuuuuust right....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It must have taken her years of snowflaking to determine that this is a first world problem worthy of Karen-ing about.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My great aunt was told she couldn't name her daughter what she originally wanted because the initials would be JAR. She changed the baby's name. I took initials into account when I named my baby. She ended up with EMK but I considered giving her a name that would be MAK because I thought Mak would be a cool nickname.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quit whining. You could be a legend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My husband's initials are AJA. My brother's is PEZ. I also know an ELM. As long as it's nothing nasty, I think it's fun when initials have a little meaning to them. But, I guess I'm easily amused.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My great-grandfather was Amos Sylvester Smith.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The initials are of what is universally considered to be one of the best sandwitches because it is based on bacon, she needs to lighten the fark up.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kubo: Quit whining. You could be a legend.

[Fark user image 375x500]


You could say those scores are..
<puts on sunglasses>
Ass up....

YEEEEEAAAAAAHHH
<starts to seriously re-evaluate life>
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Francine Anne Taylor and her companion Arthur Allen Simms.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a woman has taken to Reddit

StoppedReadingThere.jpg
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paul Ulysses  Desmonds feels your pain, salty lady with tragic First World problems.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Simon Oliver Berenstein thinks you should get over it.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow.  That's so sad I might die from the dehydration caused by crying over it.

/the fact that somebody actually published this drivel
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA:  One user said: "I'm DMB - all I'm missing is the U."

I'm afraid it's much worse than that.  Your initials stand for Dave Matthews Band.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JFC, WGAS?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ugh, makes my kid SOL...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Frederick Ulysses Knight would like a word.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DJT or TFG would be horrible
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki had it easy compared to that poor woman.
 
minorshan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: My husband's initials are AJA. My brother's is PEZ. I also know an ELM. As long as it's nothing nasty, I think it's fun when initials have a little meaning to them. But, I guess I'm easily amused.


Yeah. I'm just SLO. Which is kinda fun at a bowling alley, but that's it.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Wow.  That's so sad I might die from the dehydration caused by crying over it.

/the fact that somebody actually published this drivel


If you clicked it, mission accomplished.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Faruk Usama Kalami has no sympathy.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
While not initials NASCARs Dick Trickle had a pretty embarrassing name.
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Wow.  That's so sad I might die from the dehydration caused by crying over it.

/the fact that somebody actually published this drivel


That's the real shiattiness. Reddit is meant for this kind of stupid conversation, but whoever found this newsworthy is the real asshole here.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Before I looked at the article, I assumed it was someone whose initials were DJT.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pauline Brittany johnson? Betty lacy Thomas?
 
pestossimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Superspreader Event - SNL
Youtube vEA4gzG-ooo
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could be worse.....

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Magook
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brax33: Yeah.... What a tragedy...


?
I feel her pain. My name is so difficult to pronounce, I know when someone has reached me in their list of names.
It is so hard to pronounce I can tell you to call James, Jim, Dave, any random name. And you will call me that.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
