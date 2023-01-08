 Skip to content
(The Northern Echo (UK))   Still no word if it's a swan or a goose   (thenorthernecho.co.uk) divider line
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe it's a swoose

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the scene:

focusmicrositesprod.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus, it's huge! Now that's a triple fat goose.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever it is it's like 20 feet tall.

thenorthernecho.co.ukView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Miss you already, Cecily.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn, that's one ugly ducking.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ugly duckling stages sit in.
 
