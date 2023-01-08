 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   RIP Uniform Resource locator, better known as Utah's "porn sniffing dog". In other news, Utah had a porn sniffing dog that caught bad porn pups. Errr perps   (ksl.com) divider line
    Detective Cameron Hartman, porn-sniffing dog, Central Indiana Labrador Rescue, URL, Weber County Sheriff's Office  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is a 22% success rate really something to crow about when it comes to finding things?

Do electronic storage devices really smell different from everything else in the house that has electronics?  Especially when everything in the house now has electronics?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Figure most farkers are almost internet porn truffle pigs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Is a 22% success rate really something to crow about when it comes to finding things?

Do electronic storage devices really smell different from everything else in the house that has electronics?  Especially when everything in the house now has electronics?


I bet he could smell jizz.
And knew how to point.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: BizarreMan: Is a 22% success rate really something to crow about when it comes to finding things?

Do electronic storage devices really smell different from everything else in the house that has electronics?  Especially when everything in the house now has electronics?

I bet he could smell jizz.
And knew how to point.


So can the toothless guy down at the adult theater.  But he doesn't get any awards.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope somebody archived him so they can always find him on the Wayback Machine.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Poor pup was subjected to a life of incorrect pronunciation.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is a 22% success rate really something to crow about when it comes to finding things?

Do electronic storage devices really smell different from everything else in the house that has electronics?  Especially when everything in the house now has electronics?


When you're talking about finding things you didn't even know you were looking for, probably.

22% of cases out he found things that might well have been missed.  Not he only found 22% of things he was looking for.

Picking up on a cell phone stashed behind a wall, that's crazy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When saying his name aloud, did they say it like an initialism or acronym (i.e. sounding more or less like "earl")?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmm... Skyscraper I Love You (Remastered)
Youtube A5sm-c7EIus

4:24, if you don't believe me
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Hunter Biden's Laptop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh stop with this.  Beagles can smell fruit at the airport and everything else is bullshiat.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, how do they know he had a 22% success rate unless they know about the 78% of stuff he didn't find?

Either way, I had no idea this was even a thing.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ekdikeo4: BizarreMan: Is a 22% success rate really something to crow about when it comes to finding things?

Do electronic storage devices really smell different from everything else in the house that has electronics?  Especially when everything in the house now has electronics?

When you're talking about finding things you didn't even know you were looking for, probably.

22% of cases out he found things that might well have been missed.  Not he only found 22% of things he was looking for.


How do you enumerate the quantity of things you don't know exist?

The 22% number is probably pulled out of his owners ass.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: Is a 22% success rate really something to crow about when it comes to finding things?


If it leads to the evidence that provides for conviction or plea, probably.

Remember, the crime isn't the silicon, the crime is the content on it.  Presuming for a second that law enforcement is operating honestly, above-board, then only the presence of illegal content would actually matter, and if this ferrets-out media that in-turn ferrets-out evidence, then in more than 20% of cases they managed to find the hidden evidence.  Given the cost to train the dog, the more specific duties for the handling officer, that might well be financially a good deal for law enforcement.

And frankly since possession of silicon or other memory isn't itself a crime, but the content stored within it might well be and it requires warrants to conduct the search, I'm not going to get worked up over this.
 
