 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Researchers now suggesting climate change warnings on menus to shame you from eating that delicious red meat   (reason.com) divider line
39
    More: Facepalm, Restaurant, Meat, Food, Johns Hopkins University, Fast food, red meat, sustainable restaurant food choices, fast-food menus  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2023 at 2:11 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will they be posting similar warnings for bean soup or fried cabbage?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now do Sushi.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm all for doing my part on climate change, but you can have my steak when you pry it from my cold, dead, barbecue stained hands
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 7 rib-eyes.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Will they be posting similar warnings for bean soup or fried cabbage?


Ha! Puny western capitalist digestive tract.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meat is Murder!
"you're wearing leather Birkenstocks"
Oh crap...changes sandals
"Down with big oil!"
You're wearing plastic Birkenstock"
"Fark off"

I still have my 70's birks .
Tho My feet don't grip as well they used to...
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Carbon billionaires like Koch pay dark money to scuttle wind and solar farms but yes, it's my one-a-month well-done cheeseburger habit that's killing off the coral reefs and melting the ice caps.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


So Uncle Fester here thinks that labeling carbon-heavy food choices is bad because informing people of the environmental impact of their food is a horror on the same level of Rwanda.

I bet he says 'woke' a lot.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reducing the carbon footprint of the food supply will probavly make certain foods more expensive and/or less available, either year-round or seasonally. It's not my favorite, but it beats the alternative.

There's some important discussion to be had about the implications of this and how to manage things equitably, but given that Reason's perspective seems to be claiming that any effort to mitigate climate change is fatally flawed and therefore implying that we shouldn't do anything, I'd take TFA with a cinderblock-sized grain of salt.

At least the research in TFA deals with a suggestive solution.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do admit it changed my habits a bit when they did it for calories, and could affect the larger corporate problem is enough people cause a shift in priorities
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A key "free market" concept is "perfect information" to make the most logical and informed market choices.


Leave it to Reason.com to be against it.   You're gonna pay for climate change, whether it's in the price or not. The same way you subsidize the price of gas with the pentagon budget.  The price of that steak is a lot more than the sticker.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't listen to libertarian assholes that write for reason.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We can keep all the cows...but we have to change their diet and the way we ship and package the end product.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Someone somewhere said something!!!!"

Who farking cares.
fark off, libertarian douches.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Will they be posting similar warnings for bean soup or fried cabbage?


All food matters!!!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Joke's on them! It'll make me want to eat those things even more! I want every meal I get at Red  Lobster to come with a tally sheet on how many dolphins died to get me that dish.
 
killershark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I honestly don't mind the idea of lab-grown burgers and look forward to eating them instead of cow burgers considering the pollution from raising cattle. So why not push the reminder about polluting and how we can find an alternative?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I don't listen to libertarian assholes that write for reason.


I don't listen to climate Karens who hector me about my food choices.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: replacementcool: I don't listen to libertarian assholes that write for reason.

I don't listen to climate Karens who hector me about my food choices.


let's not pretend you're even capable of listening.
 
khatores
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: replacementcool: I don't listen to libertarian assholes that write for reason.

I don't listen to climate Karens who hector me about my food choices.


I don't listen to floodwaters that flow over the seawalls and destroy my entire community.  Fark those floodwaters and the massive, unseasonably severe storms that brought them.  I'll file a claim on my socialized flood insurance and rebuild. Farkin' commies and their damn science!


Martian_Astronomer: Reducing the carbon footprint of the food supply will probavly make certain foods more expensive and/or less available, either year-round or seasonally. It's not my favorite, but it beats the alternative.

There's some important discussion to be had about the implications of this and how to manage things equitably, but given that Reason's perspective seems to be claiming that any effort to mitigate climate change is fatally flawed and therefore implying that we shouldn't do anything, I'd take TFA with a cinderblock-sized grain of salt.

At least the research in TFA deals with a suggestive solution.


Look, just leave it to the free market.  Sirloin Musk will help us colonize Mars and no doubt make a killing off it.  Then we can raise Marsbeef there and everything will be fine.

Marsbeef...the green choice, even if it looks kinda rusty.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We can keep all the cows...but we have to change their diet and the way we ship and package the end product.


Pretty much this.

It's not EATING MEAT that's the problem per se...it's raising cattle in huge artificial herds, "finishing" the meat in big feedlots with carbon footprints you can see from Mars, processing the meat in slaughterhouses and meat packing plants that are more like E. coli breeding facilities, and then sending meat from the East Coast to the West Coast, and vice versa. Plus the cost and waste of feeding them alfalfa, the biggest water-wasting crop on the planet.

We won't even discuss here the travesty of letting Saudi Arabian princes grow their prime beef in Arizona.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I switched to Boca Burgers and feel smug.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: A key "free market" concept is "perfect information" to make the most logical and informed market choices.


Leave it to Reason.com to be against it.   You're gonna pay for climate change, whether it's in the price or not. The same way you subsidize the price of gas with the pentagon budget.  The price of that steak is a lot more than the sticker.


They're not so much "free market" as "stop whining and pay tribute to your betters, peasant."

I once saw a libertarian economist argue that the only information a consumer needs is on the price tag.

/It's an intellectually vacuous ideology propounded by damaged people.
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oooooh, now do almond milk
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: replacementcool: I don't listen to libertarian assholes that write for reason.

I don't listen to climate Karens who hector me about my food choices.


So there's no problem, right?   You can just ignore this on the menu like you ignore everything else that's the product of a person smarter than a common garden slug.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know what's the bigger scam - Climate Change/Global Warming/Ozone Hole/Acid Rain/Nuclear Winter/New Age or Crypto.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: the cost and waste of feeding them alfalfa, the biggest water-wasting crop on the planet.


In California, farmers are given a set allotment of water.  It's use it or lose it, so they always set a side some acreage to plant water intensive feed grass to ensure they use their entire water allotment and don't get a reduction the next year.  If they allowed farmers to transfer their unused water to other farmers without penalty, they wouldn't need to use this wasteful system, though the cost of feed grass could go up, which could drive up the cost of beef.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear capitalists:

Stop pretending that MY actions have even a fraction of the impact of any average multinational company.  It's gross.

Sincerely, an individual
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reason threads are idiot bait. How dare they try to make my baby read words!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skyotter: Dear capitalists:

Stop pretending that MY actions have even a fraction of the impact of any average multinational company.  It's gross.

Sincerely, an individual


Dear communists,

We are still cleaning up the environmental disasters you created when you held power, so go fark yourself.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How about we just remove meat subsidies instead?  Be a hell of a lot more efficient without a billion big macs ruining perfectly good cows.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I don't know what's the bigger scam - Climate Change/Global Warming/Ozone Hole/Acid Rain/Nuclear Winter/New Age or Crypto.


It's funny because both acid rain, and the ozone layer hole were environmental problems caused by unregulated industry that were fixed by governments forcing industries to get their shiat together.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Carbon billionaires like Koch pay dark money to scuttle wind and solar farms but yes, it's my one-a-month well-done cheeseburger habit that's killing off the coral reefs and melting the ice caps.


"hurr durr, i dOn'T kNoW hOw tHosE tHiNgS aRe ReLaTeD"
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: Dear capitalists:

Stop pretending that MY actions have even a fraction of the impact of any average multinational company.  It's gross.

Sincerely, an individual


But those multinational companies don't even pretend to care, and they are well defended with money and lawyers. It's much easier to try to guilt trip the entire general populace into changing their habits. Sure, even if that actually worked it still wouldn't have that much of an impact, but at least it fools the general public into thinking something is being done.
 
Mael99
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't we collect the methane that cows produce and use it for power like Bartertown?

LMAO I just got a vision of cows wandering around a pasture with tubes up their asses.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: the cost and waste of feeding them alfalfa, the biggest water-wasting crop on the planet.

In California, farmers are given a set allotment of water.  It's use it or lose it, so they always set a side some acreage to plant water intensive feed grass to ensure they use their entire water allotment and don't get a reduction the next year.  If they allowed farmers to transfer their unused water to other farmers without penalty, they wouldn't need to use this wasteful system, though the cost of feed grass could go up, which could drive up the cost of beef.


I'm sure that has something to do with something. Alfalfa is the biggest water-wasting crop on the planet.
 
Unda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Now do Sushi.


How does sushi worse global warming? As far as I can tell, it is worsened by global warming, but not the other way around.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: the cost and waste of feeding them alfalfa, the biggest water-wasting crop on the planet.

In California, farmers are given a set allotment of water.  It's use it or lose it, so they always set a side some acreage to plant water intensive feed grass to ensure they use their entire water allotment and don't get a reduction the next year.  If they allowed farmers to transfer their unused water to other farmers without penalty, they wouldn't need to use this wasteful system, though the cost of feed grass could go up, which could drive up the cost of beef.

I'm sure that has something to do with something. Alfalfa is the biggest water-wasting crop on the planet.


Alfalfa is a feed grass.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unda: optikeye: Now do Sushi.

How does sushi worse global warming? As far as I can tell, it is worsened by global warming, but not the other way around.


The waste left in the oceans by fisheries is very harmful to all creatures large and small
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.