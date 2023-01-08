 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Elon Musk seeks to move trial to a state where politicians and judges are more easily bought off   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Jury, Elon Musk, Stock, Tesla Motors, Stock market, Northern California, San Francisco, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan  
•       •       •

991 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2023 at 1:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just get this out of the way. If you like Elon Musk in any way, in the year 2023, you are also a sad loser who masturbates to pictures of Tucker Carlson
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to create a mistrial before the trial is a peak oligarch move
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly, I wonder why they're trying to delay a trial over losing shareholder value with a motion that has no hope of succeeding? It is a wonder...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Let's just get this out of the way. If you like Elon Musk in any way, in the year 2023, you are also a sad loser who masturbates to pictures of Tucker Carlson


That's a heck of a way to tell us you like Tucker Carlson.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can one even do that if the company is incorporated in California? That's why most US money laundering schemes incorporate in Wilmington, DE and Clearwater, FL as LLCs.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm game.  Let's compromise.  His team gets to pick Texas, we get to pick the city, Austin.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/recycled from Business tab
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I'm game.  Let's compromise.  His team gets to pick Texas, we get to pick the city, Austin.


If it is Federal, he will pick the Eastern District of Texas, which leans over backwards in favor of the corporations every time.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction: More unbiased.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he chose *Western* Texas??? Super-genius, indeed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretoria?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the state of Denial!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no Musk tab
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Enron/Lay tried something like this awhile back. It didn't work.

My response would be if it's your actions and not the opposition's that make the public hate you, too bad.

The only case I remember this move working was when a sheriff coerced a confession and then ran it on the local news. The confession got thrown out and the criminal trial was moved somewhere else.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was such an epic, towering douchebag who spent years shiatting all over an entire region that he supposedly can't get a fair trial in a securities fraud case.

I mean, if someone did some crazy shiat like assassinating a beloved local star, they wouldn't let them move their trial to a completely different state just because. Why should Musk get to pick the vastly more billionaire friendly venue just because he was too big of a piece of shiat where he committed the crimes?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tex570: I think Enron/Lay tried something like this awhile back. It didn't work.

My response would be if it's your actions and not the opposition's that make the public hate you, too bad.

The only case I remember this move working was when a sheriff coerced a confession and then ran it on the local news. The confession got thrown out and the criminal trial was moved somewhere else.


Kinda sounds like that Sheriff should have been arrested himself.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh do PLEASE f*ck off
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: Golly, I wonder why they're trying to delay a trial over losing shareholder value with a motion that has no hope of succeeding? It is a wonder...

[Fark user image 425x473]


Whodathunkit that artificially inflating your share price by overinflating the value of the company and making various 'announcements', then losing 1/2 of the shareholder's value in a year could be not only unethical, but potentially illegal, and cause for said shareholders to sue the crap out of you to get their money back.

Funny how that works.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's why most US money laundering schemes incorporate in Wilmington, DE and Clearwater, FL as LLCs.


No, you incorporate in Delaware because you can hide ownership and then they do an llc in Florida to take advantage of the tax savings but avoid Florida sunshine laws exposing you because Delaware protects money launderers and tax shufflers.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: Golly, I wonder why they're trying to delay a trial over losing shareholder value with a motion that has no hope of succeeding? It is a wonder...

[Fark user image image 425x473]


Seriously, this is on the level of some of those pharmaceutical companies that made their own "sales" and pharmacies to boost their numbers. Like Valeant did by buying and acquiring smaller pharmaceutical companies to take their existing formularies and jacking their prices up.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: winedrinkingman: I'm game.  Let's compromise.  His team gets to pick Texas, we get to pick the city, Austin.

If it is Federal, he will pick the Eastern District of Texas, which leans over backwards in favor of the corporations every time.


So his moving is a moo point. Once it reaches the Supreme Court they'll side with him
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
News for the Muskees, he's been hated in California long before he bought Twitter.  A lot of it due to the racist, sexual-assault-friendly techbro environment he fostered, widely visible after reports began to emerge in the 20-teens and then, most infamously, ignoring state Covid mandates during the pandemic to keep his plant open, which led to infection and death, simply so he could "make his numbers" and collect his bonus.  F*ck Elon.

I even had a greened link about his Texas move: https://www.fark.com/comments/12117400/More-details-emerge-on-why-Elon-Musk-wanted-to-move-Tesla-to-Texas-1955

Musk is the quintessential Texas libertarian asshat and Texas can have and keep him.  But he still needs to answer for his crimes back here in California.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Your honor, in order to have a fair trial, we need to find a jury of ignorant people"
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not even that. Him and the politicians just agree to make the local schools and families subsidize it all. Source: Live close to Gigafactory, Samsung.
 
Wireless Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I reject your reality bias and substitute my own."

With apologies to Adam Savage.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: And he chose *Western* Texas??? Super-genius, indeed.


Exactly. And if it works and they move it to Texas AND he gets the Judge that presided over Alex Jones, Apartheid Clyde is gonna be farked from hell to breakfast and bukkaked in time for supper.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I'm game.  Let's compromise.  His team gets to pick Texas, we get to pick the city, Austin.


That is technically where Tesla's "headquarters" are. Which is totally not code for "trying to evade taxes".

Annoy the shiat out of a state intentionally even though it has provided you with the resources and personnel to build a large corporation. Then complain they are biased against you. Peak Elon, peak reactionary.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WithinReason: [Fark user image 425x566]


The number of times I've actually heard that argument is staggering.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.