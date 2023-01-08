 Skip to content
(NPR)   Can you set up a GoFundMe to get money for the prison commissary? Um...no reason, just asking   (npr.org) divider line
    New Jersey, Burlington County, New Jersey, Katelyn McClure, Burlington County Prosecutor office, homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr.  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember this couple. They grabbed tons of attention and cash to help a homeless dude, then blew it all on themselves.
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm Kate McClure. You may remember me from such self-help videos as "Smoke Yourself Thin" and "Get Confident, Stupid."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Idiots, what you do is set up a religion, and then "help" the homeless by reading bible passages at them.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She's hot in a somewhat not-hot kind of way.

Maybe new prison tattoos will help her hotness issue.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The buried lede is that the state also charged the homeless veteran whom the "feel good story" was based on and supposed beneficiary:

"Bobbitt was sentenced to probationary federal and state terms. "
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia."

Ooh, they mixed in a classic grift while doing their new-style grift!

/Possibly the most common grift in the world is "My car ran out of gas and I don't have any cash on me. Can you spare some? Also, pretend it's 1970 and I have a good reason for not having any credit cards on me."
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: [media.npr.org image 850x637]

She's hot in a somewhat not-hot kind of way.

Maybe new prison tattoos will help her hotness issue.


She's that sort of plain beauty that I would totally fall for even after she stabbed me twice.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The gofundme for prison is called "your family" because the system will bleed them dry.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Idiots, what you do is set up a religion, and then "help" the homeless by reading bible passages at them.


Start a new religion and then read them passages from an existing religion's text? Intriguing...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And we couldn't raise more than 300 bucks via crowdfunding to help with our daughter's skull surgery. There are some truly disgusting people in the world.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I remember this couple. They grabbed tons of attention and cash to help a homeless dude, then blew it all on themselves.
[Fark user image image 850x472]


The homeless guy was in on it. If they just paid him his share we'd never know unless the IRS caught them for tax evasion.
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: [media.npr.org image 850x637]

She's hot in a somewhat not-hot kind of way.

Maybe new prison tattoos will help her hotness issue.


She looks like she needs a backwards "B" carved into her forehead.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: The gofundme for prison is called "your family" because the system will bleed them dry.


No shiat. I think it cost me an extra $30 to add a $100 to an old friend's commissary account this past year. Exploitative madness.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fireproof: "...claiming that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. had given his last $20 to McClure when her car ran out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia."

Ooh, they mixed in a classic grift while doing their new-style grift!

/Possibly the most common grift in the world is "My car ran out of gas and I don't have any cash on me. Can you spare some? Also, pretend it's 1970 and I have a good reason for not having any credit cards on me."


Was getting gas and on the other side of the pump, this guy was sticking his card in and getting nowhere.  He was calling people on his cell and no one was picking up.  I gave him two bucks and the loose change between my seats.  He was pathetically grateful.

My kid and I had another discussion about how debit cards aren't credit cards and gas stations put big holds on debit cards.  And always keep some small cash on hand.
 
