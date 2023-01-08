 Skip to content
(CNN)   Tomorrow might be a really bad day to get sick in New York City   (cnn.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't blame them for striking after Covid.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tomorrow
I think I'll be caught
Between the moon and New York City
I know it's crazy but it's true
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They sound naughty.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe hire nurses and waive the need for being registered as long as they or their spouse has served in the military.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why don't nurses want to create a lot of value for shareholders?
 
thornhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Now that Republicans control the House, we're going to repeal and replace Obama Care, and we'll have a healthcare system that's the envy of the world. Or so I've been told.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So....when IS a good day to get sick in New York City??

/Just askin' the REAL questions here!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The ERs are full to the brim around here in flyover. I'd hate to think what they're like in NYC. Then, this.

/ good luck, we're all counting on you
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: So....when IS a good day to get sick in New York City??

/Just askin' the REAL questions here!


Last I checked, NYC was in America covered by American "health insurance", so the answer is: None. None days.
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Goddamn you Joe Biden.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thornhill: Don't worry. Now that Republicans control the House, we're going to repeal and replace Obama Care, and we'll have a healthcare system that's the envy of the world. Or so I've been told.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Maybe hire nurses and waive the need for being registered as long as they or their spouse has served in the military.


What the shiat?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: LarryDan43: Maybe hire nurses and waive the need for being registered as long as they or their spouse has served in the military.

What the shiat?


This the shiat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: They sound naughty.


This naughty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
