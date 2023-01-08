 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Ah yes, the exotic glamorous world of the "Jet-set"   (newschannel9.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The experience of domestic air travel today is roughly that of bus travel in the 70s.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you doin' on the floor?

Eh, just geezin', hand me my pants.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Terminal (2004) "Quarters and Burger King scene" HQ
Youtube Gz-QYN_Kl6g
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My aunt and uncle were stuck two and a half days in the Atlanta airport right at Christmas, trying to get home after a European trip. She's essentially the personification of an irritable elderly housecat with bad feet, so I expect it was quite an unpleasant experience.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The experience of domestic air travel today is roughly that of bus travel in the 70s.


Better: Everything doesn't reek of smoke
Worse: Now you get subjected to TV whether you like it or not
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The experience of domestic air travel today is roughly that of bus travel in the 70s.


To be fair it's more like it was from the teens to the late fifties.  Buses had everything from the worst cheap-seats to reasonable accommodation for those willing to pay for it, and everyone without private cars at their disposal had to travel that way if not going on a route served by other means.

The ultra-luxury of the Emirates-type for the highest-paying customers was just being driven by a chauffeur in a private car.

Trains were similar, with stark accommodations for low-cost for low-tier customers, to luxury accommodations in private suites, to even whole private cars.

People want to get there quickly. Even the poorest person usually will try to get there quickly rather than taking a long time on a journey by bus or even rail these days. That's why you find so many different kinds of people flying and why flight has taken over the market position that buses used to have.  Traveling any major distance by bus is either because one doesn't want to or can't spend the money to fly, or one wants to see what's along the way and has time to do so.
 
Artist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Metastatic Capricorn: The experience of domestic air travel today is roughly that of bus travel in the 70s.

Better: Everything doesn't reek of smoke
Worse: Now you get subjected to TV whether you like it or not


A lot more people smoked back then-so the smell part wasn't as much an issue
TV? All I saw were iPhones tuned into shows and amazingly everyone was using earbuds
I betcha the seats now are at least 40% smaller than in the 70s
I think actual food was offered on flights in the 70s

Having commuted on Mass Transit for years in Philly-subways 'n busses and flying this Fall....flying was worse. Philly ain't exactly the apex of subway systems/bussing, at least the folks running it are friendlier-which is saying something about flying now. Passengers on mass transit are nicer-which is saying something about flying now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Metastatic Capricorn: The experience of domestic air travel today is roughly that of bus travel in the 70s.

Better: Everything doesn't reek of smoke
Worse: Now you get subjected to TV whether you like it or not


The 70s bus experience didn't include the TSA airport "experience".   I didn't mind it.   The seats were roomier, too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The experience of domestic air travel today is roughly that of bus travel in the 70s.



I always thought that when SpectroGIrl and I got older (like now) we would fly more and see more places.

Sadly Airlines have conspired to make air travel only slightly more unpleasant than having a root canal.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "After talking with Tibbe, Gabriele said not having a smartphone made it difficult for him, as he kept missing flight notifications." Well, that right there may be one of your problems, sir.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size


Pfft, seven days? Get on my level, son.
 
