(France 24)   Sorry nutters, all these weird sightings of animals moving in circles are not proof of any wild conspiracy theory. Wrap some more tinfoil around your heads ..in circles   (observers.france24.com) divider line
    Weird, Theory, Scientific method, Conspiracy theory, High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, Chinese media outlet, surveillance camera, People's Daily, Human behavior  
574 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2023 at 12:18 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Chinese media outlet

ReadingThereStopped.jpg
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HAARP is actively turning Chinese people gay, as a way to control their population and eliminate them as a future threat without firing a shot. The animals moving in circles are just an unfortunate side effect as their natural yin and yang become increasingly unbalanced and they mill about in circles.
It's already too late for China, the best they can do is aquire lots and lots of lube to prevent chafing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jewish space laser pointers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a shame most people are far removed form rural life these days. Everything is a mystery.

OTH, for those living in rural areas these days, everything is a conspiracy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's a shame most people are far removed form rural life these days. Everything is a mystery.

OTH, for those living in rural areas these days, everything is a conspiracy.


People ask me amazingly stupid questions about rural life.
Most of those questions come from people who spent well over a million for a house that sits on less than a half acre and is within earshot of neighbors' toilets flushing.
And there is an HOA.

If I didn't have to get up at 5 AM to milk the oak trees, it would be worth it here where I live.

But them city gals need that oak milk for their soy carob lattes before yoga class, so I do my part.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigeons spin around in circles at my museum.  There's no conspiracy.  Pigeons are just smart enough to realize that their favorite roosting spots now have pigeon spikes, but are too stupid or too stubborn to give up and find a new permanent home.  So they fly over in the late afternoon, land on a spot overlooking the spiky area, spin around for a bit, fly away for a few minutes, come back and spin some more, repeat until the sun sets, and then they find a tree until the next late afternoon when the process starts over again.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: edmo: It's a shame most people are far removed form rural life these days. Everything is a mystery.

OTH, for those living in rural areas these days, everything is a conspiracy.

People ask me amazingly stupid questions about rural life.
Most of those questions come from people who spent well over a million for a house that sits on less than a half acre and is within earshot of neighbors' toilets flushing.
And there is an HOA.

If I didn't have to get up at 5 AM to milk the oak trees, it would be worth it here where I live.

But them city gals need that oak milk for their soy carob lattes before yoga class, so I do my part.


You can milk an oak tree?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, if it were something of importance, this is exactly what I'd expect the media to print.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is weird, they are taught all sorts of anti-western crap their whole lives, stuff that is so ridiculous that it must not be much of a leap to this sort of nuttiness. Some stuff I heard over there, in all earnestness: America never went to the Moon, America can't do its own manufacturing because the USA has fallen behind in tech so China does it for us (from a guy running a plant down the road from a foundry that was building STEAM locomotives in 2007) and, my personal favorite: In China, we have many chicken dishes, but in America you have only fried chicken. Those people are insane.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I only skimmed it but the answer seems to be a) food, and b) bored to the point of insanity from being penned up
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: China is weird, they are taught all sorts of anti-western crap their whole lives, stuff that is so ridiculous that it must not be much of a leap to this sort of nuttiness. Some stuff I heard over there, in all earnestness: America never went to the Moon, America can't do its own manufacturing because the USA has fallen behind in tech so China does it for us (from a guy running a plant down the road from a foundry that was building STEAM locomotives in 2007) and, my personal favorite: In China, we have many chicken dishes, but in America you have only fried chicken. Those people are insane.


Not any more than american adults that were 'educated' by lib 'professors' and folks who get their news from the MSM...  the word you are looking for is 'indoctrination'....
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Sexy Jesus: China is weird, they are taught all sorts of anti-western crap their whole lives, stuff that is so ridiculous that it must not be much of a leap to this sort of nuttiness. Some stuff I heard over there, in all earnestness: America never went to the Moon, America can't do its own manufacturing because the USA has fallen behind in tech so China does it for us (from a guy running a plant down the road from a foundry that was building STEAM locomotives in 2007) and, my personal favorite: In China, we have many chicken dishes, but in America you have only fried chicken. Those people are insane.

Not any more than american adults that were 'educated' by lib 'professors' and folks who get their news from the MSM...  the word you are looking for is 'indoctrination'....


So... you're saying western education is a lie?

You know that's someone else's catchphrase, right?
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clearly the massive hive mind that controls animals is having them move in circular motions so they can rob the earth of a small amount of its rotational momentum with the goal of making our days longs and generating global warming in an attempt to cover up the shady science global warming experts have been conducting over the past couple decades to extract millions in funding from the federal government. I can only hope the flat earth resists their attempts at creating a hellscape of liberal utopia proportions.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Threshold", the very short-lived TV show that stared Peter Dinklage and Brent Spiner, had a lot of that.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VN6SE1XYkb0&t=11m33s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
