'Godfather' of Oregon distilleries dies days before his 80th birthday, from his Sports Illustrated piece on summiting The Himalayas at 20, to warning Ralph Nader over 2000 Presidential run, the best obituary you've read in 2023
    Steve McCarthy, Mount Hood, Reed College, Ralph Nader  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wish I would have known him. Rest In Peace, most interesting man in the World.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A sad loss, thank you for your conservation advocacy
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"He made you think the world was a wonderful place, and you had a responsibility to make it better."
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't give a shiat. He made his money selling poison.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Don't give a shiat. He made his money selling poison.


Yet you somehow gave a shiat enough to post your inanity in the thread


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
