 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   "Living Nostradumbass" predicts that World War 3 will be kicked off by Knight Templar Elon Musk fighting the Antichrist. And you thought *your* last LSD trip was weird (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely, Knights Templar, Russian Orthodox Church, Investigative paranormal Athos Salom, Battle of Hattin, Crusades, Battle of Montgisard, Daily Star, psychiatrist Ana Beatriz Barbosa  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2023 at 8:45 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I'm convinced!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will the fight be at Mar-a-Lago, or will Musk's Tesla burst into flames on the way there?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that starts last year's war in Ukraine?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WW3 has been averted, the fascists have turned the economy against the bottom 95% through financial terrorism and criminal governing.

Instead of multiple armed conflicts, the average lifespan gets shortened from chronic diseases that didn't exist 110 years ago. Our reward is rationed, low quality, expensive health care combined with relatively cheap streaming media.

Our wasted time and poor heath pays for this "war debt" to keep the fascists in power while society stops progressing.

Death by status quo.

Our kids and grandkids on the other hand, they get to live in a world where they're instilled with artificially inflated egos that meet a sub-par education system and the cycle continues until the excessive CO2 concentration asphyxiates the planet or outter-space alien microbes invade our guts.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't believe in "The Antichrist" but I do believe that it describes a particular type of person.  I think all of the people who bleat about it should jot down the main indicators and take a long hard look at the reason those traits are concerning.  They called Obama The Antichrist because he is a charismatic leader.  He didn't fit the bill in other ways.  Those same people think Trump's charisma is totes cool, even though he also displays a lack of empathy or remorse or conscience.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mental health has never been more imperiled.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your'e wrong subby. My last LSD trip was awesome.

/prefer mushrooms
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scott Baio is the anti-Christ.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Scott Baio is the anti-Christ.


Hey, Bobcat's here!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was an anti-christ meme I remember from years ago I was looking for but in GIS for anti-christ meme, this related search came up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't even want to know.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've smoked some strange shiat in my 50 years, but I want whatever that guy is smoking
 
adj_m
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is dumb bullshiat even by dumb bullshiat's standards.

"Athos claims to have predicted several events that came true in 2022"

Well no followup questions then and I'm convinced.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.