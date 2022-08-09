 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 319 of WW3: Russian attacks reported in at least seven regions in Ukraine's east and south over the last 24 hours, despite Moscow's ceasefire declaration. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
41
    More: News, Russia, Nuremberg Trials, Russian forces, part of Ukraine, Ukrainian army, War crime, Russia's state TASS news agency, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
January 8


Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russian occupation forces twice sent their heavy artillery to the Nikopol region.

Two communities were hit-Krasnogrigoryevskaya and Mirovskaya. A dozen and a half shells arrived there. No people were injured.

📍 Kharkiv region
Two enemy missile hits were recorded in Meref. As a result of the blows, a 50-year-old man was killed.

📍Donetsk region
During the night, the invaders carried out 7 rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and 2 on Kostiantynivka.

In Kramatorsk, an educational institution and an industrial facility were damaged, while in Konstantinovka, an industrial zone was hiat. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Melitopol at night there was a loud "clap"

Explosions were heard at the Hydromash plant captured by the Rashists, where they placed another military base.

"The occupants smoked so hard that the noise lasted for several hours, the incendiary wave broke out the windows of neighboring houses, and smoke billowed over the plant even in the morning. We are waiting for details on how many orcs and enemy vehicles were damaged by smoking, " said Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
German politicians urge to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

It would be "wrong" to stop at what has been achieved regarding the Marder infantry fighting vehicle in support of Ukraine, said Deputy Chairman of the Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt in an interview with Funke Mediengruppe.

"We must do and provide everything possible. This also applies to Leopard tanks , " the representative of the Green faction emphasized.

She was supported by her colleague from the Free Democratic Party and also Vice-President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki. According to him, " it would be reasonable to put not only Marder, but also Leopard tanks ."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Occupiers are afraid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ' offensive, so they have strengthened their defenses in the Zaporizhia direction - British intelligence

Over the past few weeks, the Rashisti have reinforced their defenses in the Zaporizhia region, especially between the towns of Vasylivka and Orekhiv, according to British Intelligence.

" Russia has a strong presence in this sector. The way Russia is working to strengthen its defenses indicates that the command is most likely concerned about the possibility of major offensive actions by Ukraine in two sectors: either in the north of the Luhansk region or in Zaporozhye ," they noted.

According to the British, a major Ukrainian breakthrough in the Zaporozhye region will seriously undermine the viability of the Russian "land bridge" connecting the Rostov region and the Crimea.

On the other hand, Ukraine's success in Luhansk will further undermine Russia's declared military goal of "liberating" the Donbas.
Therefore, Russian operational planners probably face one of the central dilemmas: which of these threats to counter first.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, WUT? WTF? I need to find a more in depth report on this. It reads like Monty Python.
~Team Dolphin


In SBU showed how fighting rabbits help to destroy invaders

"While working off enemy positions on the front line, combat rabbits trained in secret laboratories of the Ukrainian special service lured a group of Russians to their side. It was hiat by a sniper group of the SBU's TSO " A "with targeted fire: two occupants were destroyed," the SBU said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The front line passes through the Kinburn spit-OK "South"

The battle for Kinburn Spit continues. Control over the islands near Kherson is also questionable.

"The situation is quite complicated. Combat work continues. Neither side has absolute control. This is the line of demarcation, the front line, where the fighting is taking place, "Natalia Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Yug Joint Venture, said on the telethon.

In general, on the southern front - without critical changes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are working to destroy combat capacities behind enemy lines. Combat work is underway along the entire left bank of the Dnieper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Wait, WUT? WTF? I need to find a more in depth report on this. It reads like Monty Python.
~Team Dolphin


In SBU showed how fighting rabbits help to destroy invaders

"While working off enemy positions on the front line, combat rabbits trained in secret laboratories of the Ukrainian special service lured a group of Russians to their side. It was hiat by a sniper group of the SBU's TSO " A "with targeted fire: two occupants were destroyed," the SBU said.


Combat Rabbits?

Actually, if you've read Watership Down, or raised rabbits, it is obvious that rabbits are murderous assholes. So I guess that would work.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia will produce kamikaze drones with its own hands

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Alexey Danilov on the air of the national telethon. Ukrainian intelligence already knows about the agreement between Moscow and Tehran on the production of kamikaze drones in Russia.

"One of the cities is Tolyatti, where they are going to do all this, and there are other cities, " Danilov said.

Earlier, parts made by Western companies were found in Iranian drones. How they ended up there is now being investigated by the intelligence services of many countries, says Danilov.

"When we started shooting down Iranian drones, we paid attention to the equipment of certain companies that should not supply these components to Iran. But after it became publicly known, I don't think the companies that supplied them will continue to do so. Then what they will make their drones out of is a big question, " Danilov said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I think I'm in love!
/s (This isn't really necessary here, I hope)

Putin's propagandist urges Ukrainians to submit to GULAGs
Youtube Sgzb0BlRZSs
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Wow. I think I'm in love!
/s (This isn't really necessary here, I hope)

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sgzb0BlRZSs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


She seems nice.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Wow. I think I'm in love!
/s (This isn't really necessary here, I hope)

[YouTube video: Putin's propagandist urges Ukrainians to submit to GULAGs]


So when does she get her Mosin and get sent to Bakhamut?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Wow. I think I'm in love!
/s (This isn't really necessary here, I hope)

[YouTube video: Putin's propagandist urges Ukrainians to submit to GULAGs]


Suka
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: fasahd: Wow. I think I'm in love!
/s (This isn't really necessary here, I hope)

[YouTube video: Putin's propagandist urges Ukrainians to submit to GULAGs]

So when does she get her Mosin and get sent to Bakhamut?


Bold of you to assume she'll be given something as functional as a Mosin.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While many short-sighted NATO commanders may wonder why we Russians are sending hundreds to untrained conscripts to their inevitable explosive doom in the city of Bakhmut, Yevgeny Prigozhin--the leader of the Wager group responsible for this area of military operations--has now deigned to share his vision of the conflict with the world. Rather than attempting to achieve some short-sighted and ephemeral actual military victory Wagner is attempting to locate and capture the legendary underground city of Khazad-Gopnik, which legend holds was once the stronghold of the Vodka Dwarves before they delved too greedily and too deep and awoke the sleeping Gopnik of Fire, a demon from the ancient world. It is hoped that Prigozhin's troops may yet storm the darkest unlit Underdeeps and steal the secret of Fire Vodka which will allow their troops to survive the cold of winter unharmed. *Touches earpiece* I'm being told that the foremost echelons of the Wagner Group assault have found that that the enemy has a cave troll. Huh, hopefully they will be able to challenge it in a dance off.

* In other conflict zone news, reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully trained a platoon of combat rabbits as snipers and employed them to obliterate an entire conscript battalion are not entirely accurate, sources say. While some casualties have been reported by a squad who were sent to investigate the Beast of Caerbannog, the majority of the deaths were in fact caused by inaccurate counting while attempting to employ the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch. Notes have been made by Army High Command, and all new conscripts will be trained to count to at least five. Three, I mean three.

* It is with a heavy heart that I must report that both hosts of the award-winning Russia One program Things You Can Probably Eat With Yakov and Yegor have sadly met their demise during the filming of their latest episode, 'Bears: Eat or Not Eat?' While few of the production crew were able to outrun Yakov and Yegor and survive the bear attack, a second expedition was able to recover the footage and the episode will air tonight at nine with the hosts replaced by last-minute CGI. A new reality series will air starting next week, Who Can Eat Things and Run Faster than Bear  in the hopes of finding new hosts to finish out the season.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider Valentine's Day at this point):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The situation in Soledar.
Nothing is decided battles continue through several counterattacks Ukrainian forces were able to slow the offensive of Russian forces.
The town is not captured.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) January 8, 2023
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bakhmut:
Constant artillery shelling and battles continue.
The situation is difficult but stable today.
Ukrainian defenders are holding positions.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) January 8, 2023
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fasahd: Wait, WUT? WTF? I need to find a more in depth report on this. It reads like Monty Python.
~Team Dolphin


In SBU showed how fighting rabbits help to destroy invaders

"While working off enemy positions on the front line, combat rabbits trained in secret laboratories of the Ukrainian special service lured a group of Russians to their side. It was hiat by a sniper group of the SBU's TSO " A "with targeted fire: two occupants were destroyed," the SBU said.


ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
fluffybunny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: Wait, WUT? WTF? I need to find a more in depth report on this. It reads like Monty Python.
~Team Dolphin


In SBU showed how fighting rabbits help to destroy invaders

"While working off enemy positions on the front line, combat rabbits trained in secret laboratories of the Ukrainian special service lured a group of Russians to their side. It was hiat by a sniper group of the SBU's TSO " A "with targeted fire: two occupants were destroyed," the SBU said.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size


Ukrainian forces lure Russian troops in front of snipers with RABBITS
Youtube w635uge_7XI
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What is it good for?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fasahd: [cdn3.whatculture.com image 445x251]

[YouTube video: Ukrainian forces lure Russian troops in front of snipers with RABBITS]


I am disappointed that my search for "teletubbies rabbit of caerbannog" isn't finding any video mashups

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In honor of this most solemn of anniversaries this week, please rise for the singing of our national anthem: Curses and angry grunts hurled at Matt Gaetz as your fellow Representatives hold you back from caving in his skull.

Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of December 31 through January 6 (Days 311 to 317):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

Zelensky's NYE address to the world (with English subs).

Putin graciously announced this week that soldiers fighting in Ukraine would be exempt from paying taxes. Of course, that would be a sweeter deal if they actually 1) lived long enough to collect and 2) were getting paid (even when they live), but why sweat the small details like another 600 Vatniks turned to chunky marinara in a missile strike on your ad hoc barracks? I'm sure this has no connection whatsoever to all the propaganda Putin's put out lately with a cast of Russian citizens with more jobs and skills than porn star and noted polymath Johnny Sins (link is SFW). By comparison, Ukraine managed to repatriate another 140 PoWs (plus one hero pupper) on New Year's Eve without the need to stage a photo op with Russian-style crisis actors. Makes you wonder why Russia's even fighting-other than Putin's ego, obviously. And all it's cost them is a few hundred thousand dead and wounded plus however many have permanently emigrated elsewhere. Or alternatively 5% of the US's yearly defense budget to remove 50% of Russia's combat capability. Not that it's stopped people from dropping some absolutely braindead takes on it. Fortunately we have people willing to beat back the tro...*ahem* concerned posters. It's really an incredible bargain. Somehow Putin thinks he can gin up yet another mobilization wave this month. I guess when you're using the war as a means to ethnically cleanse your country of its non-Slavic peoples, you can keep your approval rating up in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Just how bad was the HIMARS strike on Makiivka? Russian Telegram channels instantly lit up with reports ranging from 70 confirmed (Oafishial number) to 200 KIA to "hundreds of dead and wounded." They have so many dead they just stack them like firewood in the transports back home. It's bad enough that Russian propaganda had to directly address it by claiming it's a war crime. No, it doesn't make sense, especially considering the actual factual war crimes Russia's committed. Of course, Russia's also pretending that they haven't been actively prosecuting a campaign of terror on civilian targets. Perhaps that lends credence to speculation in these threads (some confirmation) although apparently strikes taking out hundreds are more common than we think. We do have a list of the greatest hits now, and even the small ones are impressive.

What's the opposite of "what airdefense doing?" It's this. Ukraine's been shooting down most of the missiles lobbed its way lately. With the rumblings of more advanced tech coming from early in the week which has since been confirmed, things are looking even better for Ukraine on balance. Countries the world over are chipping in with whatever they can. Or literally things the US military is about to scrap anyway. Slowly but surely it's degraded Russian's ability to terrorize Ukrainian civilians. Hopefully Ukrainians won't have to be numbed to the explosions for much longer. And is it wrong that videos like this have me humming "Christmas at Ground Zero" to myself?

Sanctions are actually good for Russia, please ignore the bank runs of the past two weeks.

Battle for the Cowshed, Day ???: Bakhmut holds! Heavy fighting continues as Wagner mercs try to take the city. Not that there's much city left to take as Russian shelling has leveled 60% of it.

Remember, fark more than just Elmo. Like Russian Rand's campaign manager.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beware of troll:

https://fark.com/12595940/155928432
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welfare Check-Ins Part 1 (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, send earplugs.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW.

Speaking of, baka-san's not dead yet.

Tracianne sew-ldiers on through the pain to make things for her store. (Etsy link)

Father_Jack's foot is finally on the up and up but it could be better.

Fasahd posts the official Ukrainian press releases and death notices while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

Bob Able's New Year Doodle.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (some are a tad old, tag me with updates):

Some love for mikefinch in the wake of his father's passing.

Medic Zero with the jokes.

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health. At least she's working remotely now so she can help out with the niblings. Apparently she's one sick puppy.

Cobere's chemo is going well and his spirits are high.

LeoffDaGrate's thyroid operation was a success and is feeling better.

Tembaarmswide's going to need surgery soon.

To: Russia, fark you. Love: danzak's grandmother.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone said this was long enough for a hard freeze. Tank attack by the end of the week?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: What is it good for?


Staving off genocide at the hands of evil shiatheads?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Cat Food Sandwiches: What is it good for?

Staving off genocide at the hands of evil shiatheads?


I think it's actually asking 'What good is Moscow's ceasefire declaration?' and we all know Putin's word is worth less than whatever foul-smelling smoke is left of his soul.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: What is it good for?


Yo, this you? https://www.fark.com/comments/12595940/155928432#c155928432

"I'll say the same thing about Ukraine that I said about Iraq:  Nothing there worth the life of one 18 year old American kid."

Here we are, almost exactly 3 months later and the US is still not directly involved. But Russia's lost another 48,300 troops in that span in return for 0 US soldiers. Hell, as was noted in the past week, we've only spent about 5% of of our annual defense budget supporting Ukraine* while Russia's lost about 50% of its combat power (soldiers, tanks, planes, and more)! And all of it so that Ukraine can remain a free, independent country.

Or to quote Zelensky's joke:
"Two Jewish guys from Odesa meet up. One asks the other: 'So what's the situation? What are people saying?'"
"And he goes, 'What are people saying? They are saying it's a war.'"
"What kind of war?"
"Russia is fighting NATO."
"Are you serious?"
"Yes, yes! Russia is fighting NATO."
"So how's it going?"
"Well, 70,000 Russian soldiers are dead. The missile stockpile has almost been depleted. A lot of equipment is damaged, blown up."
"And what about NATO?"
"What about NATO? NATO hasn't even arrived yet."

*With much of that aid coming in the form of materiel the US was going to scrap. The 5% figure is the list/purchase price of those supplies rather than current value, and lots of it would have actually cost money to dispose of if we weren't donating it to Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Live: Moscow's unilateral ceasefire expires amid continued shelling • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube Yqv-MWTb9rE
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone who actually thought Putin would respect a ceasefire is too dumb to live.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
bertor_vidas:

While we're talking about Gaetz Goatse, let's not forget to also shiat on Jim Jordan, George Santos, and MTG's feet.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: Wow. I think I'm in love!
/s (This isn't really necessary here, I hope)

[YouTube video: Putin's propagandist urges Ukrainians to submit to GULAGs]


Put her on the front lines.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: What is it good for?


Just like your post...
Absolutely nothing.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: What is it good for?


"It" is good for talking about a subject that has no gender.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fasahd: Someone said this was long enough for a hard freeze. Tank attack by the end of the week?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Sheds have never been cheaper?! Maybe I'll get a second one.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First, two Russian soldiers were lured out by a rabbit, and then they were shot by snipers of the Security Service of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HeMQMfDZim
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 8, 2023
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.