British Armed Forces have grown steadily over the past decade
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like marching up and down the square wasn't good enough for them.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just like Americans, bunch of fat f*cks who think shaving their heads and wearing a tight t-shirt makes them an "operator."
No, you're just a fatso in a small shirt.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Don't fat shame me!" Complained the corporal.
Moments later a mortar shell tore through the man's prodigious gut. A half digested mess of cheeseburgers and burritos spilled to the ground as he dropped to his knees, eyes and mouth agape, frozen in infinite agony.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better turn the armored divisions into autonomous drones now, before they can no longer shove Pvt. McCheese through the turret hatch.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Colonel Creosote unavailable for comment, due to his recent explosion.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
John Candy in Stripes
Youtube bD4xwK13lGk
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Better turn the armored divisions into autonomous drones now, before they can no longer shove Pvt. McCheese through the turret hatch.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

"I guess I live in the tank now."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i1.wp.com image 690x484]


An army of one ton!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Had a Chief on my ship who had to lose weight or be discharged.  Too fat to fit through the emergency scuttles on the deck hatches.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's a hippo's life in the modern army!"
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's that great British cooking!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The disclosure follows claims by an Army physical training instructor who warned that the woke 'body positivity movement' was promoting obesity.
Ferren Morgan, 36, a Lance Sergeant in the Coldstream Guards, said: 'Recruits and candidates influenced by a lifestyle of body positivity lose sight of the importance of consistently maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle which translates into a decline in their physical performance.

What a load of crap. Sorry...shiate.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The perils of a top-down unfettered Capitalist society where most people substitute guzzling for fatuous attempts at self-advancement through self-discipline.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: The disclosure follows claims by an Army physical training instructor who warned that the woke 'body positivity movement' was promoting obesity.
Ferren Morgan, 36, a Lance Sergeant in the Coldstream Guards, said: 'Recruits and candidates influenced by a lifestyle of body positivity lose sight of the importance of consistently maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle which translates into a decline in their physical performance.

What a load of crap. Sorry...shiate.


Obesity leads to a lot of health problems. Sure, there are different body shapes and sizes, but the extra weight most people put on is a real issue. Just sticking fingers in ears going lalala isn't good.
 
