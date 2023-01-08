 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The first thing you do when you win the $1.1 billion mega millions is hire a lawyer   (lotterypost.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 We considered attorneys. We considered financial advisors. We considered accountants," she recalled. "We considered, you know, investment firms - that kind of thing."
Low and behold, they saw Kurland appearing on television talking about the lottery jackpot they had just won. The self-proclaimed title "Lottery Lawyer" felt gimmicky..."


Aaaaaaand that's when I realized you and your husband are dipshiats.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Saul Goodman is a TV lawyer, why didn't you hire him?

Makes about as much sense as the guy you hired
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
moron stole when he could have milked them for millions in fees and commissions for decades.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I win a billion+, I'm going with a national firm, not a guy who advertises he specializes with lottery winners.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.


You can trust me.  I'll handle the whole thing for only a 1% fee.  And for an additional 5%, I won't cheat you.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: moron stole when he could have milked them for millions in fees and commissions for decades.


That was my thought too. A good lawyer could have done a great job legitimately managing the money and still billed more than this guy stole.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.

You can trust me.  I'll handle the whole thing for only a 1% fee.  And for an additional 5%, I won't cheat you.


Will you include a copy of your book "How to Avoid Being Ripped Off"?

/Because I sent my $10, and I still haven't gotten my book yet.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would hire an athletic, recently graduated from prestigious law college hot chick that i be her sole client. Then send her to train with Keanu Reeves' people, fly helicopters, speak foriegn languages, etc so that she can help me facilitate the takeover of the planet.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I win a billion+, I'm going with a national firm, not a guy who advertises he specializes with lottery winners.


There's an infamous Reddit thread about what to do if you win the lottery, and they say exactly that. Pick a large national firm. BlakeClass comments on What's the happiest 5-word sentence you could hear? (reddit.com)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Obligatory.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With a $1 billion prize... I'm hiring a lawyer and then hiring another lawyer to look over that lawyer's work.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hire a lawyer. Hire an accountant to watch the lawyer. Hire a lawyer to watch the accountant. Repeat for every $200 million.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: We considered attorneys. We considered financial advisors. We considered accountants," she recalled. "We considered, you know, investment firms - that kind of thing."
Low and behold, they saw Kurland appearing on television talking about the lottery jackpot they had just won. The self-proclaimed title "Lottery Lawyer" felt gimmicky..."


Aaaaaaand that's when I realized you and your husband are dipshiats.


"Low and behold"? LOL!
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: We considered attorneys. We considered financial advisors. We considered accountants," she recalled. "We considered, you know, investment firms - that kind of thing."
Low and behold, they saw Kurland appearing on television talking about the lottery jackpot they had just won. The self-proclaimed title "Lottery Lawyer" felt gimmicky..."


Aaaaaaand that's when I realized you and your husband are dipshiats.


They play the lottery.  That was pretty much a given.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd probably reach out to Jones Day and PwC than a TV lawyer, but I'm not dumb as a box of rocks either.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: Bslim: We considered attorneys. We considered financial advisors. We considered accountants," she recalled. "We considered, you know, investment firms - that kind of thing."
Low and behold, they saw Kurland appearing on television talking about the lottery jackpot they had just won. The self-proclaimed title "Lottery Lawyer" felt gimmicky..."


Aaaaaaand that's when I realized you and your husband are dipshiats.

They play the lottery.  That was pretty much a given.


Playing the lottery's not necessarily a given. Buying more than one ticket is.

If you must voluntarily pay the "I'm Bad At Math Tax," buy exactly one ticket. Just one. You can't win if you don't buy a ticket, and you won't win by buying more. And, you won't win. Someone might. Not you. Keep that in mind whenever you buy your one ticket.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A diamond dealer to set up steady income for family members?

There are straightforward options to do this with well known firms. You weren't in risky investments beforehand- don't start now.

Your concern is not losing money- you don't need to make huge gains. Conservative, vanilla investments.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.


Same but I think I would pass on someone that claims to be the lottery lawyer.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: Bslim: We considered attorneys. We considered financial advisors. We considered accountants," she recalled. "We considered, you know, investment firms - that kind of thing."
Low and behold, they saw Kurland appearing on television talking about the lottery jackpot they had just won. The self-proclaimed title "Lottery Lawyer" felt gimmicky..."


Aaaaaaand that's when I realized you and your husband are dipshiats.

They play the lottery.  That was pretty much a given.


To be fair, they're billionaires, so playing the lottery was slightly less than stupid this time around.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I do is take the lump sum and buy 550 million $1 scratchers.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: moron stole when he could have milked them for millions in fees and commissions for decades.


I had to do some time in a Club Fed and there were a lot of lawyers in there, all of them for dipping into client accounts. One guy was already making millions as a big time entertainment lawyer doing ordinary business and over billing but his life partner really wanted this cute little place on Nantucket...
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.  I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.


I'd recommend talking to someone who has a massive amount of money.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always wondered what happens when you win that much money in the lottery. Do they really just go "Here's a billion dollars [minus tax or whatever]--bye, have fun"? Because yeah, no non-rich person really knows what to do. Sure, "Find lawyers/financial advisors/investment firms" is the generic answer, but what is that process even like? Where do you start? And how do you know that they're not, you know, like this guy? Not all fraudsters are this obvious.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.  I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.

I'd recommend talking to someone who has a massive amount of money.


Do you know some of those? Because I feel like most Americans do not.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Tr0mBoNe: moron stole when he could have milked them for millions in fees and commissions for decades.

I had to do some time in a Club Fed and there were a lot of lawyers in there, all of them for dipping into client accounts. One guy was already making millions as a big time entertainment lawyer doing ordinary business and over billing but his life partner really wanted this cute little place on Nantucket...


One of the real housewives of somewhere had a lawyer husband that stole from his clients to pay for her singing career. He stole from people a lot of victims of accidents.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The investments he was pushing at them should have been huge red flags. Racehorses, diamonds and e-payments. And that's just what they did invest in. I guess they refused to get involved with the Colombian cargo airline, the Estonian art brokerage and the Trump PAC.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My ex and I agreed the first thing we'd do is not tell her mother.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.


I think the best course of action is to find the expiration date on the ticket, put it somewhere safe and fireproof, and then do nothing for a while. Just live life normally while you take a month or two to think through things clearly. Do your research and be methodical. Don't tell anyone.

You'd want to have a lawyer accept the prize and then as much as possible, keep the whole thing a secret until the day you die. The IRS and your lawyer knows but no one else has to. As far as your family is concerned, you can start a business and then just say it's been wildly successful. It's way, way easier than having to disappoint everyone who has a terrible business idea or whatever.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The investments he was pushing at them should have been huge red flags. Racehorses, diamonds and e-payments. And that's just what they did invest in. I guess they refused to get involved with the Colombian cargo airline, the Estonian art brokerage and the Trump PAC.


All the icebergs have melted, so you invest in what's left.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I won $1 billion, I would give it to Drew so he could hand all of you a nice big chunk of money. Because you're all my friends.
Sob.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

This guy seems trustworthy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, and maybe this is the Millennial in me coming out, but I don't even want a billion dollars. I just want to not worry about money ever again, which is what I want for literally every person existing on Earth. I'd like a well designed house and a reliable car and a nice piano. And probably some art, but not, I dunno, Picassos worth millions or anything like that. I guess I'd spend my time figuring out how to get rid of most of the money by helping people.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: First thing I do is take the lump sum and buy 550 million $1 scratchers.


And with my luck, I'll be stuck behind you in line when I'm just trying to buy a farking bag of chips.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You are supposed to hire a lawyer to set up a trust company, have the company claim the prize, and have you as the sole beneficiary of the trust from what I've read.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: hubiestubert: I win a billion+, I'm going with a national firm, not a guy who advertises he specializes with lottery winners.

There's an infamous Reddit thread about what to do if you win the lottery, and they say exactly that. Pick a large national firm. BlakeClass comments on What's the happiest 5-word sentence you could hear? (reddit.com)


One of the absolute better advice posts on Reddit that sadly I never expect to need.

On the subject of big wins, I wouldn't want "life altering." "Life adjusting," absolutely. Just enough to pay off all my debts, have a nice car or two, like an EV for all my local stuff and then something for when range is an issue. And then a nice unassuming residence.

I enjoy my job, so I would enjoy still working. But with debts paid off and a home secured, I could switch to working minimum hours and still enjoy life.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They deserved it. Every dime they wasted on that lawyer could have been invested in hookers and blow
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.


I'd immediately get a close person i knew who had his financial advisor\planner creds, and a lawyer friend on a generous retainer. Enough money where its, "drop everything and burn candles at both ends until we have this squared up".

Engaging them as a client and not just asking for friendly advice would ensure some confidentiality and fiduciary duty is in play.

Their job is to do absolutely nothing but advise me on finding me the best people qualified to deal with a windfall situation like that in their respective fields. Once satisfied, I'd then hire those people to manage it.

Basically you start with some known quantity of someone you trust, put some simple guardrails up, and use them and their knowledge to find the actual right people who then start telling you what to do with the money.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I win a billion+, I'm going with a national firm, not a guy who advertises he specializes with lottery winners.


And then you hire a second national firm that hates the first firm to check their work, and a third to check the second, and a couple accounting firms as well.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My ex and I agreed the first thing we'd do is not tell her mother.


There'd be signs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Buy land and bonds and disappear.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: Also, and maybe this is the Millennial in me coming out, but I don't even want a billion dollars. I just want to not worry about money ever again, which is what I want for literally every person existing on Earth. I'd like a well designed house and a reliable car and a nice piano. And probably some art, but not, I dunno, Picassos worth millions or anything like that. I guess I'd spend my time figuring out how to get rid of most of the money by helping people.


I'd give you a week before you were broke, and you would end up pulling everyone down with you.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fiduciary. Invest. Live on earned interest. Reinvest. Annuities. Invest in things you understand. If you don't understand anything then find a Fiduciary.
It's weird when you think about it though. Here is 100s of millions. Where do you park it?
Multiple annuities and Roth IRAs? The high interest checking account at the Credit Union?
Open your very own bank?
How liquid to you wish to remain?
If the term liquid in reference to finances makes you think you'll become Poseidon then you'd best find a Fiduciary quickly.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: NeoCortex42: DannyBrandt: To be fair, if I just won a Billion dollars, I don't have a standing protocol for who to call and who to hire.

I'd be so dumbfounded I wouldn't trust anyone, starting immediately.

You can trust me.  I'll handle the whole thing for only a 1% fee.  And for an additional 5%, I won't cheat you.

Will you include a copy of your book "How to Avoid Being Ripped Off"?

/Because I sent my $10, and I still haven't gotten my book yet.


"/Because I sent my $10, and I still haven't gotten my book yet."

You must have gotten yours at the close out price; because mine cost $99.99, on sale at 50% off! Normally $199.99!  But it was a Buy in the next 60 minutes TV ad; with fancy bikini  babez dancing on a mega yacht!

And only $24.99 for shipping and handling!  Well, it'll be here any day now!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: You are supposed to hire a lawyer to set up a trust company, have the company claim the prize, and have you as the sole beneficiary of the trust from what I've read.


A trust isn't a company.

Look, how about instead of you guys saying "I'm going to hire the corporate law firm that the GOP hires when the government does something right," you just don't play the lottery, ok? The lottery's a farked up scam, possible more farked up than what most corporate law firms do.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, hire two lawyers?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: austerity101: Also, and maybe this is the Millennial in me coming out, but I don't even want a billion dollars. I just want to not worry about money ever again, which is what I want for literally every person existing on Earth. I'd like a well designed house and a reliable car and a nice piano. And probably some art, but not, I dunno, Picassos worth millions or anything like that. I guess I'd spend my time figuring out how to get rid of most of the money by helping people.

I'd give you a week before you were broke, and you would end up pulling everyone down with you.


Who's everyone? He's just basically describing Bezos's ex
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Ponzholio: First thing I do is take the lump sum and buy 550 million $1 scratchers.

And with my luck, I'll be stuck behind you in line when I'm just trying to buy a farking bag of chips.


Imagine having to scratch them all off. At 3 tickets per minute, with sleeping, eating, and excreting relegated to just 8 hours a day, that's 2,880 tickets a day (180 tickets/hour, 16 hours/day.)  It'd take you nearly 523 years to scratch them all off.

Seems impractical, that's all I'm sayin'.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: NeoCortex42: Ponzholio: First thing I do is take the lump sum and buy 550 million $1 scratchers.

And with my luck, I'll be stuck behind you in line when I'm just trying to buy a farking bag of chips.

Imagine having to scratch them all off. At 3 tickets per minute, with sleeping, eating, and excreting relegated to just 8 hours a day, that's 2,880 tickets a day (180 tickets/hour, 16 hours/day.)  It'd take you nearly 523 years to scratch them all off.

Seems impractical, that's all I'm sayin'.


I love when people do the math.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Upon winning a significnat life changing amount on any lottery get a good:

1. Lawyer
2. Financial Advisor
3. Accountant
4. Security consultant

Make sure they are separate people & ideally from different firms or agencies. Listen to their advice, ask lots of questions and take notes. Don't just stick to pre-exisiting relationships with professional advisors you already know or those in your local area... you want to gain perspective and have this be as objective as possible.

Now do this process another two times to get a broader range of guidance & gauge the others. Now is not the time to scrimp on good, solid advice.

NB: in three to five years time, do the same process again. Rinse & repeat.
 
