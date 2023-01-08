 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: The first time you went to a store by yourself
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was allowed come home from primary school for lunch sometimes, and my mother trusted me to buy it from the local bakery. They had insanely good meat pies, with a diaphragm of soft dough under the flakey top. Never been able to recapture that. And loganberry tarts, neenish tarts (not stupidly sweet), and pineapple tarts with passionfruit icing.
That was the best bakery ever. I grieve its loss.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I fondly remember at the age of 6 my mother giving me $1.25 and saying "Go get me a pack of Kools, boy!"
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I earned my first $50 bill as a paperboy when I was twelve. There was a convenience store on my route. I walked into that store like Alexander the Great rode into Persia. I figured that such wealth would surely let me purchase an issue of Playboy. Alas, I settled for a kiloton of Charleston Chews.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was an old style five and dime just down the street from the university main entrance. Even had a soda fountain. But the owner was a mean SOB who would follow kids around and kick out the unattended ones just wandering around. If you went in and out to buy something specific, you were good. If you went to the fountain counter and got a Coke or whatever, you were fine. And he had the first Pong game I remember seeing and kids would line up to play it, and he seemed okay with that (probably because it was very profitable).
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably 10 (9?  Earlier?  I really don't know, and that is the question here...) years old... biked to Ben Franklin one one side of town... White Hen on the other side of town.  Each had their own fine selection of candies and baseball cards.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked the cashier how much the paper bag cost.   She laughed.
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must've been around 1970. My grandmother sent me to the store with a quarter. She told me to get five Hershey bars. I returned with three Hershey bars. She was upset that the inflation increased so much, the Hershey bars went from five cents to 8 cents each. I guess that really is a high inflation rate. 3/5, isn't that like 60% inflation?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 7 my mom gave me a twenty and a shopping list.   The store was two blocks away.   This was in 1964.   This was a weekly deal.  She had a line of credit with the store in case the twenty didn't cover it.   It wasn't a big deal.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a corner store just down the road from us that would sell cigarettes to kids, so my mom always used to send me to get more for her because she was too lazy to go and smoked two packs a day at the time.  Until they started selling baseball cards, that's definitely the earliest memories of going to the store by myself I can remember.

/I wish I would have been savvy enough to buy extra packs for myself and sell individual cigs to my classmates
//one of my classmates smoked a pack a day in elementary school and got a few other kids to smoke because they wanted to seem 'cool'
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back in the early 1980's I dreamed up a scheme to steal hamburger shaped bubble gum from the corner Wawa convenience store and sell them for .50 cents to my fellow Catholic school classmates. Good times!
 
Sneakytoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about five.  I wandered away from my mom at a park (it's OK, it was the 70s), went to a convenience store and bought a toy camera for a couple bucks.  She returned it.  Thing is, it had all the real camera parts and probably would have worked.  :/
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember the age , went down to the Quick Stop that was maybe a five minute walk. There was a note from Dad to the clerk for a pack of Pall Mall and he said to get something for myself with the change so I got a bottle of RC Cola (my favorite) , he gave me a dollar to get the stuff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had been to the store many times before this, but I do remember the first 45 record I bought with my own money. It was Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'round the Old Oak Tree. It was 1973 and I was 8. So don't shame me.
And yes, I still have that record.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was seven. We'd just moved to a new town in January; I needed a notebook for school so my mom gave me a $5 bill and told me to go to Woolworth's. I thought it was unfair that I was getting something and my younger siblings weren't so I got my $1 Big Chief notepad, an a barbie knockoff for my sister (age 4) and set of three Sesame Street figures for my brother (age 2).

I was so proud when I got home, but my mom freaked out. That $5 was all she had until my dad got paid, and she didn't know how she was going to feed us (this was 1976 when you could get a couple days' worth of groceries for $5). I was humiliated and wracked with guilt.

It wasn't until about 20 years later when I was telling this story that she let me know part of the reason she freaked out so badly is that she'd taken the $5 from my bank - Xmas money I'd gotten from my great uncle - and was embarrassed herself. Good lord, guilt runs deep with Catholic families.
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before it was a coffee shop, the store on the corner sold candies.  Went there with a friend to get a handful of 5 cent candies.  I guess I was no more than 7 years old.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to elementary school in Queens, NY so I'd stop by a bodega with a couple of bucks to get lunch when I was eight. Instead of a sandwich, I'd pick up a box of chocolate chip cookies. Between that diet and my Filipino genes, how I didn't end up as a fat kid still confounds me.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a sporting goods store within biking distance of my house. I probably bought a hockey puck or some tape. Honestly, I have no idea, I couldn't have been older than about 8.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a grocery store a few doors up the street that all us kids in the neighborhood were there buying candy when we were pretty young. The first trip I know about was Mother's talking about a call she got to pick me up at the grocery at about six. I was out with Mother while she wrote a check, asked her about it and what she was doing. She, proudly thinking she was educating me well, explained the process of checks and how she wrote them when she didn't have any cash in her purse. A day or two later I was at the grocery with a fistful of candy bars and I fistful of her checks, all made out--correctly for ten cents each, the price of a candy bar--and simply signed "Jimmy."

As teenagers, my friends were commonly given a parent's, credit card for Christmas shopping or some other purchase that had been agreed upon. I didn't handle a parent's credit card until I was in my 20's and doing something for one of them...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was like six and my mom gave me a dollar so I could go to the corner party store with some other kids who were older than me. I remember I kept carrying candy up to the clerk and asking if a dollar was enough for that particular item. I think I was too young to be allowed to go to a store without a parent or guardian.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a Coast to Coast hardware store about 3 blocks up the street that had a gumball machine. It took dimes. I remember my friend and I walking up there before we were old enough to ride bikes. Once we were biking with no training wheels, we'd go to the pharmacy a few blocks farther where they sold hard icecream for 25 cents a scoop.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I fondly remember at the age of 6 my mother giving me $1.25 and saying "Go get me a pack of Kools, boy!"


This!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was probably to the corner United Dairy Farmers, most likely to pick up some candy bars and some DuckTales comic books.

I remember one time I was short by twenty cents for some stuff and some fellow behind me said he'd pick it up for me. Every now and then I'm able to help out a kid who is just short for some candy bars and junk like that.

Still seems weird to me that UDF had a video rental section.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Our mom would give us five bucks and we'd go to Mr. Will's Store to buy candy and knick-knacks. That was a thing in rural Georgia circa 1986. And then me and my little brother would play Atari with the weird Chinese girl next door to him. Pretty sure she had a thing for me. Oh man, there was a public pool nearby and... fig bushes and pecan trees...

I went back to Georgia some years ago. All strip malls and garbage. Most depressing thing I've ever seen.
 
theflinx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the neighborhood I grew up in (early 70's) didn't have a store nearby so it wasn't till I was 11 (and we moved).
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Had a dime store a block and a half from the house that us neighborhood kids all knew well, kept watch over the stock for things we wanted. Had my first paper route at about nine that I started getting more money in my pocket for bigger multi-item purchases. Went in and didn't have enough money as I hadn't figured on the tax, that had previously only been a couple pennies for my smaller purchases. The owner treated me like I was trying to scam him or con my way out of paying tax by being a kid--which was a reasonable expectation in that neighborhood. I was so embarrassed that he thought I was a crook. To this day, despite having cards in my wallet, I usually count my cash before leaving the house, and again before going in the store. Always heavily overestimate tax as I keep a dollar tally in my head while I shop.
 
resvrrectvris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was too young to remember this, probably four years old at the most.  Apparently, I had a friend over and we asked if we could walk to Amsterdam.  My mom said sure and I guess away we went.  After a while she realized we were gone and people went out searching for us.  They found us at the candy store buying supplies.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was 7 years old in Bangkok, my father was a civilian contractor in Vietnam.  I rode my bike to the corner of Soi 53 and Sukhumvit Road where there was a corner store, for a popsicle.  I pushed down the little lock that locked the back wheel of my bike, and went in the store.  When I came out the bike was gone.  I burst into tears so the slackers who hung out around the store brought my bike out from where they'd hidden it, with lots of laughter OL.
We were free-range kids in Bangkok, and no one ever thought about our safety, as far as I recall.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was 6 years old and we were living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. My older brother made me go to the store to buy him a pack of cigarettes. He also made me try a puff. I managed to not throw up. Barely.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My gramma gave me a ten dollar bill. I was 6.
"Look both ways before crossing, go to the end of town, go in the liquor store, hand this to the lady at the counter and she will give you a bag and change. Walk back, stop at Dixon's. Get a carton of Viceroys and bring that and the bag, and the change back to me."
A drunk came out of the pool hall, saw me with a carton of cigs, said, "You're too young to smoke, kid". I pulled the fifth of VAT69 out of the bag, and said, "I'm too young to drink, too". And walked away.

Across the street, we owned the "company store" in this coal mining town.

Everything was on a line of credit.
Even my candy money,
Once a month I had to pay my bill.

I was paying bills at 7.

This will make 60 years of paying bills for me.

But I'll never forget walking down the street with a 5th of liquor, a carton of cigarettes, and spare change in my pocket, at 6 years old.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
5 years old. Go around the corner to the drug store and get the little individual cups of ice cream, one for me and one for mom. 5 cents each. 1964. (Note: There was a gas station on the corner. Our house was next to it. I had to go around the corner to the very next building. Mom could see me almost the entire trip but I didn't realize that until later.) After that, I was sent to the drug store with money and a list somewhat frequently.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it wasn't the first time, it was the first time I went to the store to get something for my mother.

I was six years old. We lived in Kittery, ME. I rode my bike down to the convenience store to buy a gallon of milk. I bought the milk, got on my bike and basically held the jug by it's handle while resting that hand on the handlebar.

I got to about a block away from my house when the jug slipped out of my hand and splattered all over the road.

My mom was upset, but not really mad at me. I think it was a few years before I was sent to the store again.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Next to (now destroyed) Beech Elementary, there was a candy store. Sometimes, if I could find a penny or two on the kitchen counter somewhere or "lose" my 5¢ milk money, I'd go there after school to get a couple of sheets of candy dots. Since I was in the afternoon kindergarten I'd be competing with the Big Kids. I'm sure afternoon candy was forbidden -- ruin your appetite -- so I'd eat them on the walk home. (walk length: 3 long blocks, 5 short blocks, cross a major street. So ... half a mile?)

I just checked the prices of candy dots now. Insane.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was about 2 1/2, I slipped out of my grandmother's house during naptime with a penny to go to the five and dime a few blocks away to buy a toy truck.  By the time they found me, I had crossed a couple of streets.

I've always had this stubborn independent streak.
 
gyruss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First day of school in first grade, I walked past Lawson's and saw they had a new arcade game that I'd never seen before. Instead of spending my lunch money on lunch I ran straight there after school and played Centipede for the first time, then bought a few fireballs with what was left.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, 30% of the country hasn't been to the store by themselves since 2019...
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in the mid '60s, I was about 6 years old. My mom gave me some money to go to the nearby country store and buy some Kraft mayonnaise. When I got there, they had several different types of mayo, but no Kraft. I asked the store owner about it, and he said "I can't keep it on the shelves, so I quit carrying it." This was my first inkling that maybe adults did not really know what they were doing.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wyoming 1970's. Don't remember first time, never sent for groceries by mom but it was me, my sister and girl who lived behind us and we would wander miles a day.  One way was the grocery store where we would buy candy, other way was dusty hills, rattlesnakes and a ginormous city reservoir we would swim in. Later telling my mom as an adult she was shocked.  She had no idea how far we would roam.  She would just kick us outta the house summer morning and tell us to be home when street lights came on.  Not how I raised my kid in nyc in 90's for sure. This cartoon I was obsessed with and I think I ended up in nyc because of how "butter" was said really LOVED it.
 
stevenjay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Probably 4 yrs. Old visiting my grandparents in their small town in the middle of nowhere North Dakota to go to the grocery store.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reality Show Has Toddlers Running Errands Alone
Youtube qA_AUMxSZUM
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Though I have no specific memory of it, the first store I probably went to by myself was what we called "the tank store."  It was a little convenience store located next to an American Legion post, and the post had a Sherman tank on the property near the road.  As of 2011, the tank was still there, but Google maps street view shows a house where the store used to be.

https://www.cleveland.com/parmasunpost/2011/07/parma_american_legion_post_703.html
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As far back as I can remember (8-9 or so) walking to the corner deli (Rocky's) to get a pack of vantage menthols for my mother.

I was also routinely set to the grocery store (Daitch Shopwell) from about the same age.  As long as I could carry two brown paper bags, I was sent.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was 6 if I got home from school and there was $2 on the kitchen table it meant the old battleax wasn't making dinner and I'd walk to taco bell or McD's. Both were about a mile away
 
Shryke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember crossing the street by myself the first time, right in front of my house. My mom went berserk. I'm all like "wtf mom, I'm 16 now, I can handle it!".  Then I cried a lot.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: As far back as I can remember (8-9 or so) walking to the corner deli (Rocky's) to get a pack of vantage menthols for my mother.

I was also routinely set to the grocery store (Daitch Shopwell) from about the same age.  As long as I could carry two brown paper bags, I was sent.


And come to think of it, I may have been around 6-7 when my smoke getting duties started.
 
