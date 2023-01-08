 Skip to content
(Deccan Herald)   I have felt like this after some Taco Bell   (deccanherald.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
bean burritos are delicious


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's mainly why I didn't go down on Subby's mom.

/was also in a Taco Bell bathroom
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If you digestive tract french fries when it shoulda pizza'd you're gonna have a bad time..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At this point I'm afraid to say that I sea turtles are probably too stupid to live.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I miss the chili cheese burrito.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
d-newsweek-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
"You maniacs! You killed the sea turtles! Damn you! Goddamn you all to hell!"
 
