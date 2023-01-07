 Skip to content
(CNN)   Pssst, buddy. Wanna buy a painting?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Taos, New Mexico, American painter Ernest Martin Hennings, Taos Society of Artists, View of the Taos Pueblo, E. Irving Couse, CNN Newsletters, following morning, abstract expressionist Elaine de Kooning  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't care, not an NFT.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would be awfully hard to hide after they stole them.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
d7hftxdivxxvm.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, buddy... wanna buy an ungulate?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside job
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Inside job


We are done here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid could draw those.

No they couldn't. I don't have a kid.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 369x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Rembrandt
//Stolen in 1990
///Still missing
 
neeNHA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
$400k?
"Don't worry, sir, we have a padlock. "
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are we in a dark alley?  Then you dawn wells damn well that Yes, I wanna buy a painting!  I mean, anyone in a dark alley that doesn't want to buy a painting is probably a pedophile rapist.  You know it's true.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ooo, nice frames are expensive. Throw the refrigerator art in them in that dumpster and let's get out of here.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh my, what will the world ever do without five more paintings of Taos?  Take a farking picture, it will last longer, unless your broker steals it out of a truck for you.
 
