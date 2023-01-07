 Skip to content
(Chron)   He who lives by the toy gun dies by the real gun   (chron.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"police said the shooter then proceeded to return the stolen money to the other customers."
HPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looking at the pics of the guy and the truck, they should be able to narrow it down to a few thousand folks.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Looking at the pics of the guy and the truck, they should be able to narrow it down to a few thousand folks.


He's already turned himself in.
And I think he was perfectly justified. Doesn't matter if it was a toy gun, it was presented and used as an actual gun.

/which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Ker_Thwap: Looking at the pics of the guy and the truck, they should be able to narrow it down to a few thousand folks.

He's already turned himself in.
And I think he was perfectly justified. Doesn't matter if it was a toy gun, it was presented and used as an actual gun.

/which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.


I wasn't complaining about the justification of shooting a guy who robbed him at gunpoint.  I was just making a funny.  It's never a good sign when I have to explain my funny.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How did the guy by the jukebox feel after the shooting?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: How did the guy by the jukebox feel after the shooting?


Probably still wondering when they'll play his selection after giving 8 quarters and NOTHING...NOTHING after 45 mins.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "good guy" with the gun was sure quick on the draw.  /s

Painful to watch and that man is lucky that the robber didn't see him farking around with his holster
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Painful to watch and that man is lucky that the robber didn't see him farking around with his holster


Why? So he could shoot him with his fake gun?

You have to be a special kind of stupid to try and rob a bunch of people in a Texas diner and not expect someone else to be packing.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: /which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.


No. Some dude points his finger at me in a pocket and claims it's a gun, I'ma gonna give him my monies.

And then when he turns his back I will shoot him dead. At least where I live, replica guns are required to have an orange tip on the barrel.  Take it off, play with the varsity squad and get shot dead.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image 638x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


His friend sort of looks like he would have been Sam Jackson's character, but he was way too stoned and tired to give a fark that day. Might have even left his Bad Ass Motherfarker wallet at home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many people was the real gun pointing at?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I was just funnin' them!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anybody who tries a stunt like this (whether with a real gun or a fake one)  in Texas, where you would have to assume at least one or more people in any crowd is packing, is too stupid to live.  Essentially, this was a mercy killing.
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least he won't be taking up jail space.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I still don't think randos should be allowed to own guns and overall the ability for anyone to pack heat causes far more problems than it solves.

On the other hand, I don't have much pity for a scumlord committing armed robbery.

Hmn.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ker_Thwap: Looking at the pics of the guy and the truck, they should be able to narrow it down to a few thousand folks.

He's already turned himself in.
And I think he was perfectly justified. Doesn't matter if it was a toy gun, it was presented and used as an actual gun.

/which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.


i'm surprised you feel it was justified. taking someones life is pretty harsh.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad this wasn't the last thing the robber saw

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: How many people was the real gun pointing at?

[Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x566]


One.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't see nothing*

*Translates from the original Houstonian
 
WyDave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police are now looking for a Don Cheadle look alike who might be opening a stereo shop.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i'm surprised you feel it was justified. taking someones life is pretty harsh.

He's already turned himself in.
And I think he was perfectly justified. Doesn't matter if it was a toy gun, it was presented and used as an actual gun.

/which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.

i'm surprised you feel it was justified. taking someones life is pretty harsh.


ia tend to be anti gun, but the country isn't. So as far as I know we have someone demonstrating willingness to do harm wit a real gun. I have no reason to believe otherwise. If I'm sitting there with my kid it would be irresponsible to believe otherwise. In such a case I'm happy the guy is taken down.
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's one robber who bit off more than he could chew, and that's hard to do at a taco place because those tacos are so small.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a fake gun is a good guy with a real gun?
Reminds me of a website I stumbled on a long time back listing a bunch of actual defensive gun usage. But stuff like that doesn't make the noise a lot, especially when it is used as a deterrent and the person who brought a knife to a gun fight is asked to mosey on down the road and not actually shot.

As I've said before, I've never owned a gun and hopefully never will, but that doesn't take away from people who actually live in neighborhoods where people have had home invasions or been actually killed.
I'm all for removing guns from society. Once you are done with the criminals take the guns from people owning them legally.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ker_Thwap: Looking at the pics of the guy and the truck, they should be able to narrow it down to a few thousand folks.

He's already turned himself in.
And I think he was perfectly justified. Doesn't matter if it was a toy gun, it was presented and used as an actual gun.

/which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.


🙄
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The bloke with the real gun couldn't believe his good luck.
 
ddsmitty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shooter believed to have a "Bad mother F*cker" wallet and carrying an oddly glowing brief case.  May be traveling with that guy from the look who's talking movies.
 
notagraphicartist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i'm surprised you feel it was justified. taking someones life is pretty harsh.


Threatening to kill a room full of people in order to take their possessions is pretty harsh.

(Fixed it for you - your stupidity was showing. Welcome.)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: One.

[Fark user image 850x566]

One.


See, I would have gotten this wrong on the GMAT/GRE, I would have said zero, because in my mind I read that as "other people". So you are technically correct; by the result of bullet holes, the gun was pointed at one person.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Fake Gun Finale | Community
Youtube de4KwN6CjZ8


Fact: in 100% of fake gun-related shootings, the victim is the one with the fake gun.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did the dude shoot the other dude in the back?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Dude needs to be arrested. This is a blatent example of what happens when you let any random small-peenered, racist, ammosexual Texan have baby-killing gunz. Simple robbery does not deserve the death penalty."
  -Fark Rabid Anti-Gun Brigade
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i'm surprised you feel it was justified. taking someones life is pretty harsh.

He's already turned himself in.
And I think he was perfectly justified. Doesn't matter if it was a toy gun, it was presented and used as an actual gun.

/which also means we should examine the legality of selling hyper realistic 'toy guns'.

i'm surprised you feel it was justified. taking someones life is pretty harsh.


I'm fairly anti-gun. But you try to rob a Texas diner, and you're pretty much committing suicide.
No one deserves to be threatened when you're just trying to prevent a hangover with a greasy cheese omelet and hashbrowns.
/crap.
//I'm hungry now
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: "Dude needs to be arrested. This is a blatent example of what happens when you let any random small-peenered, racist, ammosexual Texan have baby-killing gunz. Simple robbery does not deserve the death penalty."
  -Fark Rabid Anti-Gun Brigade
  -Fark Rabid Anti-Gun Brigade


Does armed robbery get the death penalty? Anywhere outside China?
Move to farking China if you love the death penalty so farking much
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The back of the shooters neck is a pack of hotdogs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
