(Zillow)   Three jacuzzi tubs in one room? Yeah, we're going to need the deep down blacklight cleaning here   (zillow.com) divider line
64
    More: Giggity, Rooms, Virtual tour, Laundry Room, Interior features, Bedroom, Common walls, Main level bathrooms, Direct Access  
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That house was built in 1980 and hasn't been remodeled since. Still, looks like a fairly sizable property for 2.2 mil.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a gangbang house
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am pretty certain I would have no front teeth if I had that pool as I kid.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought that was just a ugly ass corporate boardroom of a dining room, but the stairs up to the table... Has me going in some not quite wholesome directions
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1970's joke:

Q. How many Californians does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

A. None, they screw in hot tubs.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But why would anyone need... three hot tubs... at once.... MAYBEL! DON'T TOUCH ANYTHING! MAYBEL! NOOOOOOOO!"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a nice property and potentially a nice house, but it needs like a million in updates.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they had some kind of concept...but cheapened out on the materials and construction. Like their drug money just...dried up.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord what a mess.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: That's a nice property and potentially a nice house, but it needs like a million in updates.


A pole does not cost that much.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a brothel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 374x288]


The owner was the publisher of "Hot Rod' magazine. I was actually expecting a much bigger shop.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The strip club runway is awesome.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Unobtanium: maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 374x288]

The owner was the publisher of "Hot Rod' magazine. I was actually expecting a much bigger shop.


Hot Rod the auto magazine, or Hot Rods, in a more porny sort of sense?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Another Government Employee: Unobtanium: maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 374x288]

The owner was the publisher of "Hot Rod' magazine. I was actually expecting a much bigger shop.

Hot Rod the auto magazine, or Hot Rods, in a more porny sort of sense?


The auto one.

IIRC-He had quite a party reputation back in the day.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The strip club runway is awesome.


I was trying to figure out wtf was going on there - I think you've got it.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
'

Just what the fark is it with rich people and tennis courts, anyways?
 
boozehat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$2.2mil?  Seems fairly low priced for Anaheim.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: "But why would anyone need... three hot tubs... at once.... MAYBEL! DON'T TOUCH ANYTHING! MAYBEL! NOOOOOOOO!"


Nkt sure if I would consider them proper hot tubs, the look more like Jacuzzi baths.  They'yee kinda small.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's a gangbang house


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image image 425x283]'

Just what the fark is it with rich people and tennis courts, anyways?


It's all about boning the tennis instructor.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Combustion: It's like they had some kind of concept...but cheapened out on the materials and construction. Like their drug money just...dried up.


Or went up their noses.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is an orgy house.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...why do their bedrooms have turf as carpet?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a strange mix of new money chic and RV camper decor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image 425x283]'

Just what the fark is it with rich people and tennis courts, anyways?


Tennis is fun.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: That's a nice property and potentially a nice house, but it needs like a million in updates.


On the plus side, you will have decades of fuel for the fireplace when you're done.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

boozehat: $2.2mil?  Seems fairly low priced for Anaheim.


Anaheim has a well-documented rodent problem.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$2.2M house.  $300 washer/dryer set.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


/granted, their help probably does the laundry
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ...why do their bedrooms have turf as carpet?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Pony play?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: Summoner101: ...why do their bedrooms have turf as carpet?

[Fark user image 176x286]

Pony play?


media.moddb.comView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I recall a few episodes ago on Nicole Byers podcast her guest mentioned how "swingers" are all mostly Republicans.  Looking at the decor of that house confirms that.  Whomever staged the house just sort of gave up.

And what's up with the wall A/C over the "safe"?  That comforter is downright dreadful.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I recall a few episodes ago on Nicole Byers podcast her guest mentioned how "swingers" are all mostly Republicans.  Looking at the decor of that house confirms that.  Whomever staged the house just sort of gave up.

And what's up with the wall A/C over the "safe"?  That comforter is downright dreadful.
[Fark user image 850x567]


Getting the impression the owners have already moved out and the agent is using loaner furniture to stage the space.  The owner is also not giving the agent much money to do that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: "But why would anyone need... three hot tubs... at once.... MAYBEL! DON'T TOUCH ANYTHING! MAYBEL! NOOOOOOOO!"


One couple per hot tub, every time a song ends the ladies switch to the next hot tub over, in a clockwise direction.

Have you never been in love?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm really curious about that ladder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: This is a brothel.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Not yet lots of hard work to put in
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: $2.2M house.  $300 washer/dryer set.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x567]

/granted, their help probably does the laundry


Hey, that's my washer and dyer. Works great.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Kalyco Jack: This is a brothel.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Not yet lots of hard work to put in


Well sure, you've got to provide your own hookers. Unless you go the wet lease option and the hookers come with it.
 
rohar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: BigMax: Another Government Employee: Unobtanium: maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 374x288]

The owner was the publisher of "Hot Rod' magazine. I was actually expecting a much bigger shop.

Hot Rod the auto magazine, or Hot Rods, in a more porny sort of sense?

The auto one.

IIRC-He had quite a party reputation back in the day.


Holy fark.  I've been to a party at this house.  I remember some of it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I recall a few episodes ago on Nicole Byers podcast her guest mentioned how "swingers" are all mostly Republicans.  Looking at the decor of that house confirms that.  Whomever staged the house just sort of gave up.

And what's up with the wall A/C over the "safe"?  That comforter is downright dreadful.
[Fark user image 850x567]


The house seems pretty obviously vacant. I assume the headboard-less beds covered in Salvation Army blankets, secondhand IKEA bookshelves and cheap dining room furniture were put in place by the listing Realtor to help perspective buyers visualize how they could use the otherwise empty spaces.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rohar: Another Government Employee: BigMax: Another Government Employee: Unobtanium: maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 374x288]

The owner was the publisher of "Hot Rod' magazine. I was actually expecting a much bigger shop.

Hot Rod the auto magazine, or Hot Rods, in a more porny sort of sense?

The auto one.

IIRC-He had quite a party reputation back in the day.

Holy fark.  I've been to a party at this house.  I remember some of it.


A party like wine & cheese, or Party, in a more porny sort of sense?
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope they are gas and not electric, that farking power bill is a killer.

/Dnrtfa
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


They took the stripper pole with them?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

boozehat: $2.2mil?  Seems fairly low priced for Anaheim.


Probably because it's ugly as fark.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd like to thank you for joining us for dinner and invite everyone to bow their heads and say grace...but first, THE WHORES!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: rohar: Another Government Employee: BigMax: Another Government Employee: Unobtanium: maxandgrinch: Ladder in the bedroom for access to the spectator level?

Catwalk-dining room table is different, no matter the kind of cat using it
[Fark user image image 425x283]

Yeah, that was the first thing that got my attention, after the antler chandelier in the living room.

The next thing was the garage with a lift, and rails for a hoist:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 374x288]

The owner was the publisher of "Hot Rod' magazine. I was actually expecting a much bigger shop.

Hot Rod the auto magazine, or Hot Rods, in a more porny sort of sense?

The auto one.

IIRC-He had quite a party reputation back in the day.

Holy fark.  I've been to a party at this house.  I remember some of it.

A party like wine & cheese, or Party, in a more porny sort of sense?


It was back in the early '90s.  I was busy building custom cars back then.  Ok, I did that for quite a few years after then too.  I did a Porsche project that got a page in Hot Rod Magazine and was invited to come out.

Totally not my scene.  I did sports cars, not big blocks.  I hung out and was uncomfortably polite.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I thought that was just a ugly ass corporate boardroom of a dining room, but the stairs up to the table... Has me going in some not quite wholesome directions


That's not the half of it.  Take the 3D tour.  When you go down the hallway past the two unexplained merry go round horses (under the antler chandelier), one of the doors to the right leads directly onto the table.

This is like some kind of mashup nightmare house between a strip club and an office from the 1990s.

You know there's porn that was recognizably shot in this house. It just has to be out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, there's a conference room. It must have been the house of a serious businessperson

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ohh there's stairs to the conference table...now I'm questioning the upholstered seats...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
