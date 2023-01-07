 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Helmet Cam? Check. Ninja Bike? Check. Post your high speed evasion video on tik-tok so that Georgia State Police can arrest you? Check   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Crime, English-language films, Clayton County, Georgia, Lt. Reimers, CLAYTON COUNTY, Film noir, Sheriff, diligent efforts of Lieutenant Reimers  
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think that's a Ninja. But yeah, whatever bike it is, grade-A dumbass riding it.
 
rogue49
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ninjas don't post videos of their exploits 🤔
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This has to be more fun that making snark comments on-line
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is Georgia we're talking about.  That pretty much explains it all.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What kind of "investigative software" spits out make/model of a motorcycle from a TikTok video? In other news, Lt. Reimers has finally justified his endless hours of farkaround on TikTok time.
 
