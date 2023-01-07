 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor kicks off 2023 on Big E Radio. It begins with an all-time classic favourite and from there gets into trouble with Machinehead, No Values, Hermano, Tons, Jena, and a Canadian cover that has to be heard to be believed   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In truth, I am the second last show on Big E to start its 2023 run because the year started on a Sunday.

I don't always say this, but this one was a damn good one, almost as good as the New Years show.

Enjoy!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do hope that you 2023 plans include coming down to see Valley of the Sun live.  Because then you'd have to stay with us for your own safety (if you were in town & 'didn't' then I'd have to hunt you down to administer the mother of all wedgies...) and after the show we could go hit some of the local bourbon distilleries.  Update your calendar accordingly.

/the archives are up to date if you haven't checked.
 
