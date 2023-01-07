 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Deputy charged with felony theft "expressed surprise" at the charge, because he'd "never stolen more than $750 at a time"   (king5.com) divider line
    Everett, Washington, Snohomish County, Washington, now-former Snohomish County deputy, SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Lynnwood, Washington, Mukilteo, Washington, Theft, retail theft  
posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 7:05 PM



Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A police officer is confused about the law? But, surely, they take a lot of time to train police officers in the law, in order to make sure that the police wouldn't just make shiat up, or falsely accuse anyone.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: A police officer is confused about the law? But, surely, they take a lot of time to train police officers in the law, in order to make sure that the police wouldn't just make shiat up, or falsely accuse anyone.


No, he's clear on the law.  He wasn't clear on the fact that people aren't as stupid as he thinks, and they were able to put together the pattern.  In this case, they didn't even stop investigating when they realized it was a cop, which is surprising.

He thought the worst that would happen is that he got caught leaving with stuff, and he could say, "Oh, SHOOT!  I forgot - let me go ahead and pay for that!  Sorry!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The merchandise shouldn't have dressed like it wanted to be stolen.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked Loss Prevention for Home Depot for a while.  One of the first things you learn to look for is employee theft.  A strong majority of theft is tiny bits over a long time by people who work there and know what's not going to get noticed.  I saw two co-workers leave in handcuffs.  One was creating fake returns for items contractors bought in bulk, the other was selling carpet to friends but writing the cut slips for less and pocketing the difference.   Thousands of dollars over several months.

The first thing you learn, though, is not to chase the thieves through the parking lot.  You can shout at them, sure...  but tackling a dude in the parking lot is a far bigger liability than anything they might have taken.  It's not like we sell emeralds or printer cartridges.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On one hand, it's theft from a major company who is able to write off most shrink (that's the term they use for theft on retail, at least best buy does.) So its hard to be mad.

On the other hand, it's a cop, and it's like, hell yeah theft from home Depot is wrong and you should serve time.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Inflation hits everyone hard.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: On one hand, it's theft from a major company who is able to write off most shrink (that's the term they use for theft on retail, at least best buy does.) So its hard to be mad.

On the other hand, it's a cop, and it's like, hell yeah theft from home Depot is wrong and you should serve time.


They should be held to a higher standard. Full stop. They want the authority, they can take the responsibility with it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He is accused of collecting various items from around the store and placing them at the front where he told co-workers he would pay for them before he left.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows him walking out of the store "on eight occasions" without doing so.

So he said he'd pay for them before he left but eight times he left without paying for them.
I'm not a rocket surgeon but I would have called him out the first time he pulled that.
It took 7 more times?
People are farking stupid.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He is accused of collecting various items from around the store and placing them at the front where he told co-workers he would pay for them before he left.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows him walking out of the store "on eight occasions" without doing so.

So he said he'd pay for them before he left but eight times he left without paying for them.
I'm not a rocket surgeon but I would have called him out the first time he pulled that.
It took 7 more times?
People are farking stupid.


Depends.

"I said I'd work late. I'll take care of it with the next guy./I'm working late, I took care of it with the last guy."
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've noticed my local Home Depot stopped with the self-checkout. There is an employee to help scan items now. I'd imagine theft has been a huge issue lately.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
C18H27NO3:
So he said he'd pay for them before he left but eight times he left without paying for them.
I'm not a rocket surgeon but I would have called him out the first time he pulled that.
It took 7 more times?
People are farking stupid.

Additionally:

"Do I want to hassle a guy who can make my life a living hell just because he's in a pissy mood? He's already robbing from the store."
 
