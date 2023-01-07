 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Youngest Estevez brother seen off coast of Santa Barbara, no word if Exxon tiger blood to blame   (ktla.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, United States Coast Guard, United States, oil sheen, Santa Barbara, California, nautical miles, Santa Barbara County, California, U.S. state, Summerland, California  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 7:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nort Korea missing a sub?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline.
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russia.

Again...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 I was so angry last week I intentionally littered a fast food wrapper.

Felt bad about it the next day so walked back there to pick it and a couple other trash iatems up to place in the garbage bin.

Not sure which felt better, tossing or admitting.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Good headline.


Oil is millions of years old. So it should be Emilio.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Not sure which felt better, tossing or admitting.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Old news is a half-million years old.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_Oil_Point_seep_field
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.