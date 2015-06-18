 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   Under a new policy, students won't get in trouble for bringing cell phones to school as long as they are turned off and the student doesn't use them in class. Oh, did I say cell phones? Sorry, I meant handguns, the keys are right next to each other   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why have any laws at all?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Why have any laws at all?


IM sort of surprised there isn't a thriving business selling Kevlar reinforced clothing to students.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't realise kids weren't allowed to take phones to school.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stile4aly: edmo: Why have any laws at all?

IM sort of surprised there isn't a thriving business selling Kevlar reinforced clothing to students.


https://bhparmor.com/backpack-buddy-armor-insert-ballistic-protection/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAzeSdBhC4ARIsACj36uGwsiMlJYEPGOjML9LLDndWKhr1BBkgq7QdXpDy1KFIrtuKqgx9e6gaArlQEALw_wcB
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Under the law, any child younger than 13 can no longer be charged with certain crimes, including bringing a handgun and ammunition to school.

Oh you gotta be shiatting me.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even read the whole headline, let alone the article.  I am become fark.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elect stupid leaders, enjoy dead kids.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am sure there is a farker or twenty that remember the "no pagers in class" days because that meant you dealing drugs phase.

/Let alone being allowed to wear a hat in school
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
F@k that kid's parents with a cactus.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
F*cking insanity
 
abrown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You won't get in trouble if you pinky swear to not kill anyone.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Next weeks headline. "Parents demand vouchers so they can put their kids in private school since public schools are too dangerous. "
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: edmo: Why have any laws at all?

IM sort of surprised there isn't a thriving business selling Kevlar reinforced clothing to students.


Umm, Kevlar backpacks and inserts have been a thing for a while now.

The fact that bulletproof backpacks is a searchable category is just sad.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Why have any laws at all?


laws are the antithesis of freedom.  taxes are the antithesis of freedom.  liberalism is a mental disorder.  shall not be infringed.

stupid moonbat libs
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is one of those joke sites that got picked up by real news stations, right?

Right?!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
okay, can any farker help out as to which parties proposed such a law to be permitted?

/has MD GQP parents that were "shocked" that Roe was overturned
//Quote : I didn't think they'd actually do it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
... but the gun was not loaded with bullets inside of the chamber; only a magazine with ammunition was found inside of the gun.

foreheadslap.png
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: ... but the gun was not loaded with bullets inside of the chamber; only a magazine with ammunition was found inside of the gun.

foreheadslap.png


Right there with you. Jesus Christ.
 
Iczer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: I didn't realise kids weren't allowed to take phones to school.


Are you kidding?! Jesus, those things are insanely dangerous!!

They could look at social media or... PORN!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Brb, I need to go figure out how to turn off my gun.

/Damn modern tech, always hiding the off switch
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure the parents will settle the issue if authorities can determine who they are, and if they are not incarcerated themselves.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Relax, it's not like a six-year-old is going to shoot their teacher or anything.
 
Thingster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait - I thought you guys were against the school to prison pipeline, and criminalization of minority youth?

Because that was the point of the law, to keep from putting young children into the system.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
while this is an extreme example, im in favor of this law. Most children are not competent to stand trial.

were you a reliable upstanding member of society when you were 12? no of course not, you were 12.

no, the real question is why did the kid have the gun and where did he get it. OH, its one of those states?
we dont need more laws to stop people from committing gun violence, we need more controls on lethal weapons.

of course its still up to the officers discretion if the children in question are black, everyone knows they are simultaneously emotionally mature enough to stand trial as an adult while being too immature to decide to get an abortion. Oh, and are all born criminals/rapists that are immune to bullets and pain with crazy PCP druggie strength.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Woah. No consequences. Wait until they properly realise.
 
LoopyGarou
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is possibly the dumbest thing to come of this week.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Offspring - "Come Out And Play"
Youtube 1jOk8dk-qaU
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iczer: Lady J: I didn't realise kids weren't allowed to take phones to school.

Are you kidding?! Jesus, those things are insanely dangerous!!

They could look at social media or... PORN!


As a teacher. I am not concerned with what they look at so much as take pictures of other students and use the pictures to bully other students. I could not care less if they take a picture of me, my concern is consent.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fox is really sh_tting themselves over the idea of some for-profit juvenile detention beds going empty, aren't they? A 12 year old with a gun at school doesn't need jail time. He needs someone to find out why he his so afraid for his life. The only crime on the list provided that concerns me is animal abuse because those are psychopaths practicing for when they move on to people. Those kids need residential mental health treatment.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd have words for this sort of stupidity, but even capslock is not emphasis enough for them.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g


Bruscar: Fox is really sh_tting themselves over the idea of some for-profit juvenile detention beds going empty, aren't they? A 12 year old with a gun at school doesn't need jail time. He needs someone to find out why he his so afraid for his life. The only crime on the list provided that concerns me is animal abuse because those are psychopaths practicing for when they move on to people. Those kids need residential mental health treatment.


Point of order: people with mental illnesses are more likely to be the victims of violence, not the perpetrators.

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thingster: Wait - I thought you guys were against the school to prison pipeline, and criminalization of minority youth?

Because that was the point of the law, to keep from putting young children into the system.


This law has nothing to do with firearms. Yet, the Rabid Fark Anti-Gun Brigade tries to make it so - because one must demonize ebil gunz and their owners no matter what.

FTA: "Since the law took effect on June 1, 2022, we have had dozens of cases where juvenile suspects were located, identified, and unable to be charged. Those cases include assaults, weapons violations, intimidation, harassment, drug charges, theft, burglary, sex offenses, threats, motor vehicle thefts, animal abuse, arson, and incident exposures," police said in a release.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Brb, I need to go figure out how to turn off my gun.

/Damn modern tech, always hiding the off switch


Have you tried calling it by another gun's name?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We need bowls of extra guns at convenience stores. Take a gun, leave a gun. Perhaps buckets with umbrellas and shotguns. If you need one, grab it. If you have extra, leave one for someone else to use. It's good manners.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The kid shouldn't be charged. The parents should be.
 
