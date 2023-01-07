 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Judge requests additional briefs to expedite case   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he has had problems in the past sustaining an objection.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's KARK
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they will need some hard evidence to prosecute.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always worked for him in the past.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft so he wants to bang a girl against her will.  Just elect him to Congress already.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a female what?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should hit him with some attempted rape charges too since that's what he was actually doing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: It's not news, it's KARK


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas Arkansas I just love ole Arkansas.
Roger Miller - Arkansas (Lyric Video)
Youtube DtfWF5mCCDk
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article calls him "Judge Thomas Carruth" but I can't find anything on him and the article links to a previous story for "Judge David Carruth". All I could find on Judge David Carruth was:

The judge received a disciplinary letter for discussing cases with litigants outside of the courtoom in 2018

-Elected as a part time district judge in 2012 for Monroe County.

-Owned a law firm while serving as part time judge (apparently that's normal).

(pdf) https://www.jddc.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Press-Release-11-16-18.pdf
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one way to get somebody off, wait what
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heartland Values
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, her BF was going to jail so she was gonna be single. What's the problem?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Headline: Former Arkansas judge arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from defendant's girlfriend

Video directly under headline: Kevin McCarthy

Me: Are they trying to tell us something?
 
