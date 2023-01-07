 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Grand Rapids)   Orthodontist hires forensic investigator. Gets his money's worth   (fox17online.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did he maybe think he has cleaned his phone and computer?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Did he maybe think he has cleaned his phone and computer?


He never thought the investigator would open the file labeled 2015 tax return!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Did he maybe think he has cleaned his phone and computer?


That's my guess.  Maybe he forgot he was backing up to iCloud.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maga
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a really intelligent person.  *facepalm*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Orthodontist? Was it this guy?

The Big Book of British Smiles
Youtube PrpUSKE9p_M
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What cake?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not trying to get the suspect excited
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Going to jail for propositioning a 17 year old? I mean, creepy, but meh.

TFA: This allegedly included photos of minors under the age of 10

Go directly to jail. Do not pass Go.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Book 'em, Danno.  Multiple counts child porn and one count of being a major dumbass.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He put him on retainer.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
[profound overbite]
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

starsrift: Go directly to jail. Do not pass Go.


Before or after being castrated?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: He put him on retainer.


PI needs braces.  Does he have a dental plan?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fuquay, Virginia Police Department.

That's Fuquay-Varina. In North Carolina, as mentioned earlier in the article.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people think that when they delete a file it's really gone.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet he's hoping this will all get straightened out.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [profound overbite]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I bet he's hoping this will all get straightened out.


One way to take a bite out of crime.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, pay attention now. If the cops have you dead to rights on a charge of soliciting a minor, DO NOT, under any circumstances, hire your own investigator to prove you never did it again. If the police need more evidence against you, let the bastards work for it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Some people think that when they delete a file it's really gone.


90% of the file recovery jobs I've helped with over the past couple decades didn't need to go any deeper than the shadow volume. Many folks have very, very little clue how data storage / OS file system works.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shannon then apparently made a confusing move. He apparently hired a forensic investigators to examine his iPhone and iCloud accounts in an attempt to show "there was no child porn stored on it." The investigator allegedly found "a large amount of child porn" in his data.

Well, that was certainly one way to address the situation. Not a smart way, mind you, but it was a way.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lmfao get rekt pedo
 
