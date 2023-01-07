 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Duval County...dawg, I heard you like censorship, so here's a play about censorship so you can censor it and the kids can learn about censorship   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, school play, High school, Duval County Public Schools says, First Coast News, original cast members, Madeline Scotti, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life has to be tough at the censorship academy. Just the visitor logs alone have to be a nightmare...
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ain't no West Side Story I can guarantee that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The play deals with same-sex relationships, obscene language and much more.

Let's break this down:

* Same-sex relationships, 100% of people will eventually be faced with seeing them; something like 5-10% will actually be gay/bi/etc.

* Obscene language, 100% of people will encounter it.

What exactly is school for if not to prepare kids for what they're guaranteed to have to deal with in life?  Would they rather a play that features an unlikely event, like a murder-suicide?  Is farking Romeo and Juliet better at preparing them for real life??

farking batshiat backwards society.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But liberals are such oppressive proponents of "cancel" culture!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what fascists do.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Just ducking g wow. You know that Berlin in the 1920's was the epicenter of art and music. Guess who didn't like what was being produced and enjoyed at the time? I'll give you k e guess, and it rhymes with Bladolph Blitler
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says original cast members from the Broadway play responded to the post, disappointed about the cancellation.

Um....

The production was produced on Broadway in the 1920s and the students at Douglas Anderson who were cast feel like their voices are being silenced.

Either my math skills have gone way downhill, or they got a detail or two wrong here.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for the fat fingered comment. Had having a few at the local taproom
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: But liberals are such oppressive proponents of "cancel" culture!


Wait til they start burning books
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: She says original cast members from the Broadway play responded to the post, disappointed about the cancellation.

Um....

The production was produced on Broadway in the 1920s and the students at Douglas Anderson who were cast feel like their voices are being silenced.

Either my math skills have gone way downhill, or they got a detail or two wrong here.


It's a play about a play from the 1920's.  The play was on Broadway in 2015.  The 1029's play got the producer arrested for indecency.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Ragin' Asian: But liberals are such oppressive proponents of "cancel" culture!

Wait til they start burning books


Then people as witches.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm...Interesting choice of project. It almost sounds like a big FU to Duval BOE without consideration of the players involved.

Honestly, the play sounds like it would be better served at the college level.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Hmm...Interesting choice of project. It almost sounds like a big FU to Duval BOE without consideration of the players involved.

Honestly, the play sounds like it would be better served at the college level.


Hmmm...so high schools shouldn't do certain plays?  Like, is Equus off the list!?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obscene language?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says the play was first performed on Broadway in the 1920s, and also says members of the original cast have commented on the cancellation.  I can only conclude that I should have been a stage actor because they have really great longevity.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: The article says the play was first performed on Broadway in the 1920s, and also says members of the original cast have commented on the cancellation.  I can only conclude that I should have been a stage actor because they have really great longevity.


I was thinking the same thing, but then I read the entire thread before commenting and don't feel the same way.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation, once the ads were going out some whiney ass adult who may or may not actually be a parent saw the title and got offended and decided to screech constantly and write letters to the editor until someone got tired of having to listen and just cancelled it.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: austerity101: She says original cast members from the Broadway play responded to the post, disappointed about the cancellation.

Um....

The production was produced on Broadway in the 1920s and the students at Douglas Anderson who were cast feel like their voices are being silenced.

Either my math skills have gone way downhill, or they got a detail or two wrong here.

It's a play about a play from the 1920's.  The play was on Broadway in 2015.  The 1029's play got the producer arrested for indecency.


Yeah, that is some horrible editing. TFA doesn't even reference the play that inspired it until two paragraphs later.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mulchpuppy: Raoul Eaton: The article says the play was first performed on Broadway in the 1920s, and also says members of the original cast have commented on the cancellation.  I can only conclude that I should have been a stage actor because they have really great longevity.

I was thinking the same thing, but then I read the entire thread before commenting and don't feel the same way.


Look at this freaking guy, reading the entire article like he owns the place!

/s (just in case anyone is wondering)
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: Wow. Just ducking g wow. You know that Berlin in the 1920's was the epicenter of art and music. Guess who didn't like what was being produced and enjoyed at the time? I'll give you k e guess, and it rhymes with Bladolph Blitler


Rudolph chatler? ;)
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The play deals with same-sex relationships, obscene language and much more.

Let's break this down:

* Same-sex relationships, 100% of people will eventually be faced with seeing them; something like 5-10% will actually be gay/bi/etc.

* Obscene language, 100% of people will encounter it.

What exactly is school for if not to prepare kids for what they're guaranteed to have to deal with in life?  Would they rather a play that features an unlikely event, like a murder-suicide?  Is farking Romeo and Juliet better at preparing them for real life??

farking batshiat backwards society.


People shouldn't be confronted with things that challenge them until they're old enough to buy guns to challenge those things back, obviously.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would bet those kids could raise a few thousand bucks and be able to put the play on in a non-school affiliated venue. Hell, I'll send them a couple bucks.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I would bet those kids could raise a few thousand bucks and be able to put the play on in a non-school affiliated venue. Hell, I'll send them a couple bucks.


Yeah, and kids who would never normally go see their school play will show up to see a play they don't want kids to see.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
why do parents in florida and other red states think they're children are so easily influenced?  Bad parents,maybe neglectful so republicans think everyone should be punished.


republicans,go to parenting classes,you desperately need them.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last year or so this happened to another high school and it made Fark. The kids set up a gofundme to pay for putting it on at another venue and they raked in the cash. I believe the mother of a student came onto Fark to thank people? I can't recall the details or the name of the show/high school; anyone else remember this?
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Excuse me!

It's called DUUUUUUUUUUUVAAAAAAALLL
 
knbwhite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure the kids came up with the idea to choose this play on their own.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I'm sure the kids came up with the idea to choose this play on their own.


So what if they did or didn't?
 
scanman61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Wow. Just ducking g wow. You know that Berlin in the 1920's was the epicenter of art and music. Guess who didn't like what was being produced and enjoyed at the time? I'll give you k e guess, and it rhymes with Bladolph Blitler


Tomorrow belongs to me - Cabaret
Youtube SDuHXTG3uyY
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy crap is that one complicated play about another play.The kids should be admonished for choosing a tendentious boring piece of whatever.

Wikipedia:
Lemml, the stage manager, introduces the troupe of actors and musicians who will be telling the story of a play that changed his life, playing many different parts in a retelling interspersed with songs. As the actors arrive on stage, ash pours out of their clothing.
In 1906, Polish-Jewish playwright Sholem Asch writes a play in Yiddish, The God of Vengeance, which concerns the love between a prostitute (Manke) and the daughter of the brothel's owner (Rifkele). His wife, Madje, is impressed. He holds a reading of the play in a local salon run by the influential I.L. Peretz, receiving mixed reactions from the participants. Some are appalled by the lesbian storyline and the throwing of a Torah across the room, and Peretz, concerned the play perpetuates antisemitic stereotypes, advises Asch to burn the manuscript. Asch's only support comes from Lemml, a naive young tailor, who is moved to tears by the play. The play is eventually produced in Berlin with Lemml as stage manager, and starring the famous actor Rudolph Schildkraut. The play is successful throughout Europe and Lemml emigrates to America to stage manage the first performances in New York in the Yiddish Theatre.
In 1922, the play seeks a more commercial run, prompting an English translation. The actresses playing Rifkele and Manke, Reina and Dine, are in a romantic relationship offstage as well as on. Their relationship is tested when Reina is fired due to her problems learning English and is replaced by an inexperienced American actress. The play is transferred to Broadway, but Dine and Lemml are outraged when the producer alters the play, removing the love between the two women and suggesting instead that Manke seduces Rifkele to also become a prostitute. Asch returns from a visit to Europe, where he witnesses the rise of antisemitism, leaving him in a deep depression. He becomes a recluse in his Staten Island home. The play premieres on Broadway, but the entire cast is arrested for obscenity due to the content of the play. Asch is convinced this is an antisemitic plot, but the charges are revealed to have been organized by an American Rabbi scandalized by the play. The play is closed, but Reina and Dine reconcile.
Asch, still depressed, refuses to testify in the actors' obscenity trial, ashamed and unwilling to admit that he approved the cuts without reading them due to his inability to speak English. Eugene O'Neill, an admirer of the play, attempts to testify for the defense but is turned away on a technicality, and the company is found guilty in a verdict that frames the play as "eastern exoticism" and a threat to American morality. A heartbroken Lemml condemns Asch for his inaction and returns to Europe, taking the play's Yiddish manuscript with him. Over the next 20 years, Asch remains in America and begins to receive letters from friends as they attempt to escape the Holocaust. In 1943, Lemml leads a tiny, starving troupe of actors in a performance of the play's second act in a tiny attic in the Łódź Ghetto. The performance is interrupted by the arrival of the Nazis. In his last moments before the troupe is presumably executed, Lemml slips into a fantasy that Manke and Rifkele have escaped.
In 1952, Asch and Madje are packing up their house in Staten Island to relocate to England since Asch is being persecuted by the House Unamerican Activities Committee. A young Jewish-American theater student (played by the same actor who played Asch as a young man) visits Asch to receive permission to have a new translation of the God of Vengeance performed by his theatre group at Yale. Asch refuses, traumatized by the Holocaust and convinced the play's time is done, and echoes the advice Peretz gave him at the play's first reading to burn the manuscript. But the young man refuses to accept defeat and promises to one day produce the play. As Asch stands in his empty living room, he sees a vision of Manke and Rifkele falling in love as they dance in the rain.
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: koder: The play deals with same-sex relationships, obscene language and much more.

Let's break this down:

* Same-sex relationships, 100% of people will eventually be faced with seeing them; something like 5-10% will actually be gay/bi/etc.

* Obscene language, 100% of people will encounter it.

What exactly is school for if not to prepare kids for what they're guaranteed to have to deal with in life?  Would they rather a play that features an unlikely event, like a murder-suicide?  Is farking Romeo and Juliet better at preparing them for real life??

farking batshiat backwards society.

People shouldn't be confronted with things that challenge them until they're old enough to buy guns to challenge those things back, obviously.


Ummm...

That's why they don't arm theater critics...
Guns don't kill people. Bad reviews do.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the sort of kickstarter that I'd support. There was another one of these a while back that I kicked a couple bucks at. These kids work their asses (language!) off to do a show and they damn (language!) well deserve to do it.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just say you are going to do something else then let it rip.  They can't dock their pay, jail them or fire them.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scanman61: RoboZombie: Wow. Just ducking g wow. You know that Berlin in the 1920's was the epicenter of art and music. Guess who didn't like what was being produced and enjoyed at the time? I'll give you k e guess, and it rhymes with Bladolph Blitler

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SDuHXTG3uyY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Cabaret is a fantastic film, and Liza Minelli got the most deserved Best Actress ever. Unbelievable nutso perfect awesome performance.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NobleHam: koder: The play deals with same-sex relationships, obscene language and much more.

Let's break this down:

* Same-sex relationships, 100% of people will eventually be faced with seeing them; something like 5-10% will actually be gay/bi/etc.

* Obscene language, 100% of people will encounter it.

What exactly is school for if not to prepare kids for what they're guaranteed to have to deal with in life?  Would they rather a play that features an unlikely event, like a murder-suicide?  Is farking Romeo and Juliet better at preparing them for real life??

farking batshiat backwards society.

People shouldn't be confronted with things that challenge them until they're old enough to buy guns to challenge those things back, obviously.


That's six years old, apparently.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like these kids are getting all uppity and thinking for themselves. Better put a stop to this.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I'm sure the kids came up with the idea to choose this play on their own.


The important thing is that you think it's OK to erase queerness from existence.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does the board or school not approve plays and musicals before they start practicing? Just curious because where I went to HS, they got the yearly musical approved over the summer (I can't remember if the principal signed off on it or if the board did too) so they could hit the ground running shortly after school started.

If it's the same way here, shouldn't they have known what the play was about before things got this far???
Makes me wonder if someone not affiliated with the school had a Kyle's mom moment or something

/ what, What, WHAT!?!?!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why can't they just do a nice play about the community and have actors just yell DUUUUUUUUVAL for the entire performance. That would be a much better play and something locals could actually understand.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Duval public high school alum here.
Many plays are not appropriate for high school.  Our drama staff in HS made an effort to reach out to kids' parents and explain what they would do and say on stage.  Some parents said no.  But no plays were cancelled.
Back then, schools were not queer friendly.  Kids would say anti gay things and teachers wouldn't correct them.  No kids were out of the closet.  But it was always suggested, if you want to be out of the closet, transfer to Douglas Anderson.  And some kids did.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The article says the play was first performed on Broadway in the 1920s, and also says members of the original cast have commented on the cancellation.  I can only conclude that I should have been a stage actor because they have really great longevity.


I think someone upthread said it had a run in 2015 on Broadway.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NobleHam: koder: The play deals with same-sex relationships, obscene language and much more.

Let's break this down:

* Same-sex relationships, 100% of people will eventually be faced with seeing them; something like 5-10% will actually be gay/bi/etc.

* Obscene language, 100% of people will encounter it.

What exactly is school for if not to prepare kids for what they're guaranteed to have to deal with in life?  Would they rather a play that features an unlikely event, like a murder-suicide?  Is farking Romeo and Juliet better at preparing them for real life??

farking batshiat backwards society.

People shouldn't be confronted with things that challenge them until they're old enough to buy guns to challenge those things back, obviously.


I was going to make a crack about how in Florida that's probably 12, but in fact it's 21. I was surprised.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Hmm...Interesting choice of project. It almost sounds like a big FU to Duval BOE without consideration of the players involved.

Honestly, the play sounds like it would be better served at the college level.


farking drama queens!
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Just say you are going to do something else then let it rip.  They can't dock their pay, jail them or fire them.


So pull a Wednesday?
 
BMulligan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I'm sure the kids came up with the idea to choose this play on their own.


It's a school for the arts, so it wouldn't surprise me. A lot of kids at schools for the arts are exactly the sort of people for whom a play like this might resonate.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Holy crap is that one complicated play about another play.The kids should be admonished for choosing a tendentious boring piece of whatever.


I can't imagine why a school in Florida might want to use a play to bring attention to government censorship.
 
Tankerbell
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Jacksonville.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

replacementcool: knbwhite: I'm sure the kids came up with the idea to choose this play on their own.

The important thing is that you think it's OK to erase queerness from existence.


Here's a true story. A guy I used to know at work was talking about his stepdaughter being involved in an after school group for LGBT kids supporters. He said she identified as gay and would frequently get wrapped around the axle various issues/had a chip on her shoulder. A few years later he mentioned her being pregnant. I thought she was gay, I said. No, she figured out she liked guys. It was just kind of a phase evidentially. Nothing wrong with her thinking she was gay, or even changing her mind (or whatever). I just wonder if she just got caught up with all the hubbub. He moved away, and I don't know if she's still in town or not. I wish them happiness either way.
 
Tankerbell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Duval is like the Florida of Florida.

I'm one of the disabled sailors they dumped there when they were done with me. I'm one of the few, seemingly, who wanted to get out.
 
