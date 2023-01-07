 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTHR Indianapolis)   "But it is still a mystery as to how her trash ended up a mile away from her Avon home in a Regal movie theater's dumpster"   (wthr.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Psychology, phone number, 2008 singles, Regal Shiloh Crossing, movie theater, Thought, Telephone, Film  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 5:14 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fargin iceholes, the trash isn't even from there
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And how did I end up sitting on the Group W bench?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, people would dump their trash in the dumpster behind my dad's business.  We'd find their mail in there and then throw the trash bags in their front yard.  It was my job to heave the bags of trash from the back of our truck while my dad drove.  We'd basically do a drive-by, but with trash. 

Where I live now, it's done by the county and we pay it in our property taxes.  It's like $250 a year at my property valuation.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always knew there was something sketchy about the Avon lady.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
screenagekicks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was a kid, people would dump their trash in the dumpster behind my dad's business.  We'd find their mail in there and then throw the trash bags in their front yard.  It was my job to heave the bags of trash from the back of our truck while my dad drove.  We'd basically do a drive-by, but with trash.


Wow, what a bad ass.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a lying POS. She knows exactly how the trash got there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.

Could have been in an AMC dumpster.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it could be ne'r do wells collecting information for future crimes. you can learn a lot about a person by going through their trash. and why doesn't the movie theater have a camera pointed at their garbage if the problem is so bad?
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably identity thieves stealing garbage and then dumping it when they were done.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Rapmaster2000: When I was a kid, people would dump their trash in the dumpster behind my dad's business.  We'd find their mail in there and then throw the trash bags in their front yard.  It was my job to heave the bags of trash from the back of our truck while my dad drove.  We'd basically do a drive-by, but with trash.

Wow, what a bad ass.


I know it sounds made up, but my old man is vengeful.   People were cutting through our backyard at night and he wanted to set booby traps with nails in boards to stop them. This was when I was in college. I had to talk him out of this idea and alert him to the illegality of it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somebody took her trash, looking for things with credit card or bank account info.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want Alice!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meyer said she has been using Republic Services for trash collection for 10 years and have never had a delay in service.

Private trash collection company cutting corners.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.