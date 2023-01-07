 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   Great deal for spacious two-bedroom home that's on sale for just £70k in the UK - but there's a small catch, it has a little clutter and a tenant still living inside of it   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Bedroom, House-hunters, Room, social media, estate agent Bettermove's summary, Rooms, Chest of drawers, social media post  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 6:38 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not sure what rights squatters/tenants have in England, but sounds like that is someone's personal eviction nightmare they're trying to unload as an "opportunity".
Only a fool would touch that place.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
£70k ?
[clicks] ... ah.  that's a long way norf
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My SIL/BIL had a house like that. The mental gymnastics they went through to excuse that and like things in their lives was painful to behold.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: My SIL/BIL had a house like that. The mental gymnastics they went through to excuse that and like things in their lives was painful to behold.


It's my retirement fund.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I keep imagining the smell and I don't want to.
 
almejita
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: My SIL/BIL had a house like that. The mental gymnastics they went through to excuse that and like things in their lives was painful to behold.


image.kurier.atView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What are the odds of finding a body under all that trash?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: What are the odds of finding a body under all that trash?


Sadly, there's a good chance there's a pets body in there :(
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I manage social and affordable housing. A significant portion of my tenant base suffers from mental health issues, so I've seen my share of hoarders. The house in the article doesn't even crack my top 40.

As for fixing it up you budget for removal of the garbage, replacement of all flooring and fixtures, primer seal all walls and sub-floors, possibly some mold remediation, and a hefty does of pest control. To an experienced house flipper (eg. someone who actually knows what they're doing and has the skills to do a lot of the work themselves) this may be a good opportunity. Flipping hoarding homes usually isn't that terrible unless the person was hoarding something gross (I know of a case of someone hoarding used sanitary pads).
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, New Little 'Murica, where we "let people refuse medical treatment" for their mental illnesses so they can "have the freedom to choose" to live in squalor.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.