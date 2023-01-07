 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   News: New discount airline lands jet at wrong airport, leaving passengers stranded on their own 55 miles from their destination. Fark: This happened on 5 separate flights on New Year's Eve. Ultra Fark: and 27 times in 2022   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Landing an airliner anywhere you don't have company staff is going to be a big problem. Why they'd do it at all is a mystery let alone do it over and over.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My step daughter and DIL were supposed to fly home NYE but their Avelo flight was CANCELLED and they had to get a refund and buy tickets to fly into Bradley and rideshare home. Avelo is a joke.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still a better airline than Southwest.


/which, in turn, is a significantly better airline than Aeroflot
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Avelo's new logo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
