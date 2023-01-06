 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Call me old fashioned but I like having ice cream served in a cup or cone instead of scoops being hurled toward me from behind the counter   (nypost.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prefer this guy?

Funny Ice Cream Seller in Turkey
Youtube auN9ByrQdy0
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you


Old Fashioned Guy: Fire is Magic | The State
Youtube PlW0oESdlFQ
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we didn't kink shame around here.

DNRTFA
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hurl food at me and I catch it, it's free.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: If you hurl food at me and I catch it, it's free.


Not if you already paid extra.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: phalamir: If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you

[YouTube video: Old Fashioned Guy: Fire is Magic | The State]


Old Fashioned Guy was on of their best recurring characters.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK, Boomer. (I'm trying to make that trendy again.)
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phalamir: If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you


This joke is way funnier in Wisconsin.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: phalamir: If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you

This joke is way funnier in Wisconsin.


But only if you use brandy instead of bourbon.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sir, you forgot your beverage!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hope they don't mind me flinging a handful of change at them to pay for it.  Keep what you catch.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: phalamir: If I'm going to call you old fashioned, I'm going to throw bourbon, bitters, sugar, and an orange slice at you

This joke is way funnier in Wisconsin.


That's only because everyone in Wisconsin is drunk.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun party event, or an obnoxious gimmick if that's what they do all the time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now, he can hurl his carefully curated ice-cream balls at customers instead.

What a coincidence. My balls are also carefully curated.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chills is an awesome guy, been watching his channel for years. His voice delivery is off putting to some but my son and i find it  strangely soothing as he shows creepy ass vids. It's awesome that he was able to use his YouTube fame to make this dream a reality, hope it inspires others to follow their dreams. He has many videos up, mostly shorts, of his ship and some of the unique flavors and creations. Worth a watch.
 
