(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 7 is conundrum, as in Late-night host O'Brien took up percussion and started beating the conundrum   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 5:50 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Conundrum
Youtube GC8niUlZGso



and yes, I knew this and didn't need to look it up.
Now you all must suffer as I must.


//it's really a good march
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That joke's not even worth rim-shot monkey.

This is what you get, Subby:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretend this was Max Weinberg.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/idk who did this, but GGWP
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh subby...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LamboAlpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image 425x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, no... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAiI_Vbt5V8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Hollywood is one helluva drug
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby


WTF


It took me, like...10 seconds to read that several times and finally get the joke.  And then I seriously laughed for like 25 seconds, partially because it's so farking stupid.

Good job. These Webster things are always a hoot.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static.next-episode.netView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conan the Barbarian Soundtrack - Battle of the mounds - WITH DRUMS!!
Youtube HomBd_iCKuY
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Turns out MacDuff was not of woman born.
 
