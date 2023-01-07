 Skip to content
(CNN)   The 411 information service is about to permanently end for AT&T landlines, which may have grave implications for the potentially tens of Americans who still use it   (cnn.com) divider line
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hopefully they won't take away my set of encyclopedias I only have X and Z to buy to complete my set.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mother worked for Southern Bell for several years in the 1950s (she edited the in-house employee magazine). After she died, we found photos of her in "operator" poses - plugging wires into a socket rack, wearing the headset, etc. They were clearly staged for the photos and we got a chuckle out of them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just use the phone book to look up numbers and repair companies
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Answering Machine - The Replacements
Youtube G4QYJG8AxSw
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
411 is a joke in my town?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, let's forget about this call. 🎶
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: 411 is a joke in my town?


I've heard it's not trustworthy.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"War of the Worlds," New Jersey residents believed martians were invading and frantically phoned the operator for information on the invasion and to connect them with loved ones before the world ended.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still annoyed that the 555-1212 "at the tone the time will be" services went away.

(yes, I sound old.)

(I still use that phone number for websites that insist)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switchboard Susan
Youtube MSbbPjuxIU4
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: I'm still annoyed that the 555-1212 "at the tone the time will be" services went away.

(yes, I sound old.)

(I still use that phone number for websites that insist)


There used to be (maybe still is) a series of digits that makes your phone ring back to you.  I can't remember how to do it.  We used it in my family when I was a kid as a cheap ass intercom.  Dial the code and hang up, the phone rings, answer the phone and likely somebody else in the house answered the phone, talk to them.  My family really knew how to do lazy.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Therion: I'm still annoyed that the 555-1212 "at the tone the time will be" services went away.

(yes, I sound old.)

(I still use that phone number for websites that insist)

There used to be (maybe still is) a series of digits that makes your phone ring back to you.  I can't remember how to do it.  We used it in my family when I was a kid as a cheap ass intercom.  Dial the code and hang up, the phone rings, answer the phone and likely somebody else in the house answered the phone, talk to them.  My family really knew how to do lazy.


Ringback numbers

I haven't verified any of these.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alexa, what's 411?"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
411 was a useful service for its time period, but in the age of google I can see how it is needlessly redundant.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unlike 311, who have assured us they're going to be here awhile:
311 - I'll Be Here Awhile (Bonus Music Video)
Youtube CnYnO-eWwC4
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But who will talk to me when I'm lonely?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But how will we get information when the power goes out??!??
 
Aquapope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: Aquapope: Therion: I'm still annoyed that the 555-1212 "at the tone the time will be" services went away.

(yes, I sound old.)

(I still use that phone number for websites that insist)

There used to be (maybe still is) a series of digits that makes your phone ring back to you.  I can't remember how to do it.  We used it in my family when I was a kid as a cheap ass intercom.  Dial the code and hang up, the phone rings, answer the phone and likely somebody else in the house answered the phone, talk to them.  My family really knew how to do lazy.

Ringback numbers

I haven't verified any of these.


Yup, that's the number that worked for me.  951-xxxx in NE Kansas.  That was before they revamped the whole Area Code scheme.  Before, all Area Codes had a 0 or 1 for the middle digit and that's how the switch knew it was an area code.  Digital switches made it so area codes could have any middle digit.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Manhattan Transfer • Operator [1980]
Youtube WEAtDmTbpu4
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Aquapope: That was before they revamped the whole Area Code scheme.  Before, all Area Codes had a 0 or 1 for the middle digit and that's how the switch knew it was an area code.  Digital switches made it so area codes could have any middle digit.


It's 8:29 pm and I learned a thing today

Thanks
 
phishrace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is just great. I suppose they'll be doing away with popcorn soon too. How on earth will I know what time it is?
 
Kiler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wage0048: "Alexa, what's 411?"


winedrinkingman: 411 was a useful service for its time period, but in the age of google I can see how it is needlessly redundant.



I totally read that reply in Alexa's voice.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jlee4677: Hopefully they won't take away my set of encyclopedias I only have X and Z to buy to complete my set.


Encyclopedias are back!
Adobe Encyclopedia Commercial
Youtube TysKyHXXtYQ
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well now I'm all mixed up, I don't know what to do
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The automated directory assistance sucked if you had an accent.  I remember working with a client who had a thick accent and the system didn't know what to do with it.

I also remember calling for time and temp.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Bell System, known as Ma Bell, advertised its mostly female ranks of operatorsThe Bell System, known as Ma Bell, advertised its mostly female ranks of operators as servile and attentive - "The Voice with a Smile" - to attract and maintain customers.

They were a monopoly.  No need to attract or maintain. It was built into the setup.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This reminds me of my first life hack. I'd dial "0" on a pay phone to make a collect call. It went like this: "You have a collect call from 'Pick me up at the blah blah blah train station!' do you accept the ch..." ::hang up::
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jlee4677: Hopefully they won't take away my set of encyclopedias I only have X and Z to buy to complete my set.


Y not Y?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: The automated directory assistance sucked if you had an accent.  I remember working with a client who had a thick accent and the system didn't know what to do with it.

I also remember calling for time and temp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Therion: I'm still annoyed that the 555-1212 "at the tone the time will be" services went away.

(yes, I sound old.)

(I still use that phone number for websites that insist)

There used to be (maybe still is) a series of digits that makes your phone ring back to you.  I can't remember how to do it.  We used it in my family when I was a kid as a cheap ass intercom.  Dial the code and hang up, the phone rings, answer the phone and likely somebody else in the house answered the phone, talk to them.  My family really knew how to do lazy.


It's even easier to lazy now: "Alexa, drop in on x's room"  => Intercom connection until either side tells it to hang up.  (Or "call x's room" if you want it to explicitly ring & someone tells it to answer)
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: The automated directory assistance sucked if you had an accent.  I remember working with a client who had a thick accent and the system didn't know what to do with it.

I also remember calling for time and temp.


It struck me recently that having a number to call to get the time is one of those things that easy to forget about, but baffling things to explain to someone too young to know.

"You see, back in the day we weren't surrounded by devices that instantly and constantly hook into Greenwich Mean Time every nanosecond from the moment they are powered on. You had at LEAST the degree of slop in seconds from how fast you could set your alarm clock from your wrist watch, which would SORT OF be set according to a bank clock or something else. You hoped it was accurate but not always. Sometimes you set your car clock ahead so you wouldn't be late. You had to "synchronize watches" with friends if you wanted to all be on time for something.
All of these things would be baffling if you didn't know that's just how the world used to work, and it's not the sort of thing that you keep at the forefront of your mind to share.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The pay phones in Australia now let you call local land lines for free.  Most of the pay phones now have a large ad type screens and the "phone" is just there to be able to keep using public land for free so they can charge for ads in high traffic areas.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

felching pen: jlee4677: Hopefully they won't take away my set of encyclopedias I only have X and Z to buy to complete my set.

Y not Y?


XYZ is one volume
 
trialpha
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: It struck me recently that having a number to call to get the time is one of those things that easy to forget about, but baffling things to explain to someone too young to know.


Just go "You know the microwave? How you have to manually set its time, it doesn't understand daylight saving time, doesn't automatically update, and slowly drifts over time? Now imagine everything that told time was like that"
 
Betep
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: felching pen: jlee4677: Hopefully they won't take away my set of encyclopedias I only have X and Z to buy to complete my set.

Y not Y?

XYZ is one volume


YYZ is one long song.
 
