 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   People are abandoning homes to live on the sea   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Boat, Narrowboat, canal boat, cost-of-living crisis, number of boats, chunk of money, live-aboards, Such scarcity  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 2:34 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope you enjoy everything being damp.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well how else are you supposed to escape from the zombies?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Such scarcity has contributed to a dramatic increase in housing costs, with the median monthly rent in England between April 2021 and March 2022 at an all-time high of £795."

£795 is $961.39 USD.

It's over $2000 in the US.

I know the UK is a lower income country than the U.S., but their accommodations are also tiny and less luxurious (e.g. one bathroom in a house, most houses are duplexes, laundry rooms are rare, etc.)

Given the prices of... well, everything else when i've visited the U.K., I'd have assumed that the median rent was higher.  $961 is less than I paid for an apartment over a decade ago.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where does their sewage go?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they really want to live instead of on the sea they should try under it. Everythings better down where it's wetter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet they take a vacation cruise
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And some people go underwater on their house they mean it.

I can't afford a house or a boat. I do have some water wings though....
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Where does their sewage go?


I think you already know the answer.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life on the water gives the couple flexibility

I bet, on the whole, it's actually more constraining. But whatever.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echo And The Bunnymen - "The Cutter"
Youtube Y2ItNtCMgqc
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gotta be freezing cold in the winter.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Living on a boat is much more expensive than on land. Maintenance on a boat is no joke, and all it takes is one leaking through hull fitting and you're 'house' becomes a fish habitat.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shastacola: Where does their sewage go?


In the sea.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's your solution to everything, to live under on the sea.  It's not gonna happen!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't worry, eventually the sea will come to the homes
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: shastacola: Where does their sewage go?

I think you already know the answer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlakCat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.