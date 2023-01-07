 Skip to content
(CNN) Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. Those who failed statistics in school are heading to the local store to splurge on lottery tickets
90
    Mega Millions, Mega Millions jackpot, Friday night's drawing, fourth time, South Carolina, Lottery jackpot records, third largest jackpot, New Jersey  
•       •       •

90 Comments     (+0 »)
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a harmless fun diversion as long as you aren't buying a large amount of tickets each week
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They teach statistics in school?

I'd bet only 40% of people know this...
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.


Username checks out.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: It's a harmless fun diversion as long as you aren't buying a large amount of tickets each week


Indeed. I buy a couple a year, usually tied to special occasions. Our wedding day. When we bought our house. Thursday.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. When it gets above 500 million or so I might buy a ticket here or there if I'm at the store.
The last time it was a above the billion mark I bought one ticket from a gas station. The clerk said someone earlier in the day bought $1000 worth. Gah.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$2 isn't going to break anybody subby.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.


Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.

Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?


Username still checks out.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If none if the quickpick numbers (1 ticket) I had hit last week, playing the same numbers this week should like, quadruple my chances. Maybe even octagon.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Run down to the Circle K and pick up your Memaw's scratchers and a carton of Newports.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bought one this morning.

I know I'm not winning, but for a few days I can imagine all that I'll do with my winnings if I should.  Cheap entertainment.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.

Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?

Username still checks out.


Vegas is a fine place for non-gamblers too...there are some excellent restaurants, cheap hotels if you know where to look, the best people-watching place on the planet.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.investopedia.com/managing-wealth/worth-playing-lottery/

Independent Probability
Of course, someone has to win the jackpot. But don't let that certainty cloud your judgment. The rules of probability dictate you do not increase your lottery odds by playing more frequently, nor by betting larger amounts on each drawing. Each lottery ticket has the same odds of winning no matter how many you buy. Each one has independent probability not altered by the frequency of play or how many other tickets you bought for the same drawing.

Buying more tickets certainly increases the overall likelihood of claiming a prize of some sort, even if it's extremely likely to end up below what you spent on the tickets. Spending $1,000 on Mega Millions tickets carries a nearly 50% probability of getting back $64 or less, a nearly 90% chance the prizes won won't total more than $92, and a 99% likelihood they won't top $554


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who ignore history get to take a long lunch.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't buy a single lottery ticket because we really expect to win.

We buy a single lottery ticket in order to have any non-zero chance of willing at all, and to dream for a few days.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: https://www.investopedia.com/managing-wealth/worth-playing-lottery/

Independent Probability
Of course, someone has to win the jackpot. But don't let that certainty cloud your judgment. The rules of probability dictate you do not increase your lottery odds by playing more frequently, nor by betting larger amounts on each drawing. Each lottery ticket has the same odds of winning no matter how many you buy. Each one has independent probability not altered by the frequency of play or how many other tickets you bought for the same drawing.

Buying more tickets certainly increases the overall likelihood of claiming a prize of some sort, even if it's extremely likely to end up below what you spent on the tickets. Spending $1,000 on Mega Millions tickets carries a nearly 50% probability of getting back $64 or less, a nearly 90% chance the prizes won won't total more than $92, and a 99% likelihood they won't top $554


[Fark user image image 288x227]


[Fark user image image 288x238]


What's my ROI on Bear Sterns, WaMu, or Trumpy Bears Commemorative NFTs?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.

Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?

Username still checks out.

Vegas is a fine place for non-gamblers too...there are some excellent restaurants, cheap hotels if you know where to look, the best people-watching place on the planet.


And the mountain biking trails in the region are stellar. Blue Diamond Trails, Cowboy Trails, and Bootleg Canyon are enough a reason for me to stay there for a few days. That's my idea of a fun way to throw my money away on some cheap thrills.

/adrenaline junkie
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotto is a tax on stupid.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.

Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?


I'm not anti-lottery, but those aren't really comparable.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: The clerk said someone earlier in the day bought $1000 worth. Gah.


Maybe it was a combined office pool or something. But yeah, if that's just a buy for one person, yikes.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pot odds.
When the prize goes unawarded through enough cycles that the payoff is extremely favorable, this criticism really falls flat.
Buying a ticket at 292 million-to-1 odds doesn't seem as stupid on the occasions when the payoff is $1 billion+
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Lotto is a tax on stupid.


That's why I don't play Lotto.  I play the Powerball and MegaMillions.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: https://www.investopedia.com/managing-wealth/worth-playing-lottery/

Independent Probability
Of course, someone has to win the jackpot. But don't let that certainty cloud your judgment. The rules of probability dictate you do not increase your lottery odds by playing more frequently, nor by betting larger amounts on each drawing. Each lottery ticket has the same odds of winning no matter how many you buy. Each one has independent probability not altered by the frequency of play or how many other tickets you bought for the same drawing.

Buying more tickets certainly increases the overall likelihood of claiming a prize of some sort, even if it's extremely likely to end up below what you spent on the tickets. Spending $1,000 on Mega Millions tickets carries a nearly 50% probability of getting back $64 or less, a nearly 90% chance the prizes won won't total more than $92, and a 99% likelihood they won't top $554


[Fark user image 288x227]


[Fark user image 288x238]


"Being killed by a shark, 300 million to 1."

Odds of being killed by a shark if you don't go in the water: a whole lot less (but not zero).

/ Coincidentally, Mega Millions odds are roughly the same: about 1 in 300 million. Or zero if you don't play.
// I don't play
/// Or go in the water
/\/ I do occasionally gamble in Las Vegas
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds of being born into a wealthy family: 0
Odds of winning the genetic lottery: 0
Odds of getting a gov't supported monopoly: 0

Power Mega Ball it is for me

/I don't smoke, drink Starbucks, or do streaming services, I can spare $2
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: It's a harmless fun diversion as long as you aren't buying a large amount of tickets each week


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing subby also informs everyone, "you know gotta pay taxes on that money if you win."
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to pay taxes if you win?
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Lotto idea...

(have this condition set ahead of time, naturally, so people are informed of what they're buying...)

If the payoff rises to above $1 billion, then 3334 winners will be selected, to win around $300,000 each.

There, that's the idea.  The chance for one person to be a multi-millionaire is there... until it gets too high.  Then a bunch of people get a hefty payoff anyway.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those idiots who doesn't know math is going to win hundreds of millions of dollars, but at least Subby can be content knowing he's smarter.

/didn't buy a ticket either
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lottery schmottery

The real action is the over under on how many people at the 7-11 I can ask what numbers they're playing before Sinbad the manager kicks me out.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only play with money you can afford to lose. It's two farking bucks. That's some pretty cheap entertainment.

I'm not going to be one of those guys that goes and buys $100 worth of tickets, but I'm going to pick up one or two and have fun imagining how I could ruin my life with that much money.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: GardenWeasel: It's a harmless fun diversion as long as you aren't buying a large amount of tickets each week

Indeed. I buy a couple a year, usually tied to special occasions. Our wedding day. When we bought our house. Thursday.


Ab Fab - Patsy: "Thursday"
Youtube nsm7XF62v6k
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: $2 isn't going to break anybody subby.


You sound not-poor.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spend less than $100 on lottery tickets a year.  It's fun to try it now and then even though I know I'm not going to win.  I don't think many people actually expect to win the jackpot, in fact I'd say most people do know how small the odds are.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?


I've been to Vegas. Garishly lit, smoky halls filled with grim-faced people pumping coins into slot machines or desperately rolling dice at tables in search of a brief high and never finding it.

I don't think they're stupid. They're mentally ill. Or mentally ill and stupid; they're not mutually exclusive.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.

Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?

Username still checks out.

Vegas is a fine place for non-gamblers too...there are some excellent restaurants, cheap hotels if you know where to look, the best people-watching place on the planet.


Horrific heat, mass shootings ...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nvmac: They teach statistics in school?

I'd bet only 40% of people know this...


40% of cops are experts in statistics.

It's true, Google "40% of cops"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I bought one this morning.

I know I'm not winning, but for a few days I can imagine all that I'll do with my winnings if I should.  Cheap entertainment.


You know you can imagine that without buying a ticket at all, right? You don't have to buy your own imagination.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever the jackpot is over $200 million, I buy the minimum ticket ($2) for the weekend drawing.  So I might spend anywhere between $0 and $16 per month on lottery tickets.  Do I think I'm gonna win?  No.  But it is good fun to dream on what I would do if I did win. And will it break my finances?  Also, no.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Only play with money you can afford to lose. It's two farking bucks. That's some pretty cheap entertainment.

I'm not going to be one of those guys that goes and buys $100 worth of tickets, but I'm going to pick up one or two and have fun imagining how I could ruin my life with that much money.


How is it "entertaining"?
By "imagining"?
How weird.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Odds of being born into a wealthy family: 0
Odds of winning the genetic lottery: 0
Odds of getting a gov't supported monopoly: 0

Power Mega Ball it is for me

/I don't smoke, drink Starbucks, or do streaming services, I can spare $2


This.

Statistically the most likely event to allow me a great retirement tomorrow is a winning lottery ticket today.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: Of course, someone has to win the jackpot.


What? No they don't. This isn't a raffle.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a couple of farking dollars subby. STFU and learn to dream a little.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RickTheVote: Do you have to pay taxes if you win?


Yes, and in most states you'll need to pay State lottery taxes as well.  And in a few cities, you need to pay city lottery taxes on top of that.  Here is what it looks like in NYC for example:

Fark user imageView Full Size



And yes, I know Lotto doesn't "make" the amount they don't pay out.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at his pile of flaming QQQ*
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: It always amuses me when people think they're being clever criticizing lottery ticket buyers when in fact they are more wrong than the people they are criticizing, and in multiple ways.

Username checks out.

Do you also think people going to Vegas or betting on sports are stupid? Or are they just paying for fun?

Username still checks out.

Vegas is a fine place for non-gamblers too...there are some excellent restaurants, cheap hotels if you know where to look, the best people-watching place on the planet.


I hate gambling but I looooove Vegas.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What else am I going to spend a spare $10 on, TotalFark? Pshaw!
 
GreenSoundz [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As my college statistics professor said, playing the lottery isn't stupid but playing more than one ticket is.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: Do you have to pay taxes if you win?


in my country the prize isn't taxed, but interest you earn on it is counted as income so obviously is taxed. but the jackpot itself you don't pay tax on.
 
