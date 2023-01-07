 Skip to content
(Metro) Won't someone please think of the Graemes?
23
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew one Graham back in school who HATED his name. Everyone calling him "cracker" probably had a little bit to do with it. So I just don't see that name -- with either spelling -- ever catching back on, at least not here in the States.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not many people look like a Graeme, but this guy sure pulls it off.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, but it's Revell or nothing....
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Agreed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not extinct, but probably won't be around forever.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Agreed.

[Fark user image 850x631]


RIP Drumming poet man.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just telling my wife that no one is named Merv anymore.

That's a damned fine name.

"Mervvvvv, how's it hanging? How's your wife and my kids?" See? Rolls right off the tongue.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: I was just telling my wife that no one is named Merv anymore.

That's a damned fine name.

"Mervvvvv, how's it hanging? How's your wife and my kids?" See? Rolls right off the tongue.


Isn't that some kind of missile?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: Shryke: I was just telling my wife that no one is named Merv anymore.

That's a damned fine name.

"Mervvvvv, how's it hanging? How's your wife and my kids?" See? Rolls right off the tongue.

Isn't that some kind of missile?


MIRV is a warhead design. multiple independent reentry vehicle. Lots of nukes on one missile.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think featuring his Graeme-esque visage actually strengthens the argument against.

Talk about media bias!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He carried it off but he spelled it correctly.

assets.smokingpipes.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Girls' names that seemingly went extinct in 2020 included Bertha, Doreen, Mandy and Phyllis.

Mandy? That's a shortened form of Amanda. I don't think that name's gone anywhere.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We'd all be lost without you, Metro.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 706x247]

We'd all be lost without you, Metro.


They couldn't even come up with Graham f*cking Nash?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shryke: I was just telling my wife that no one is named Merv anymore.

That's a damned fine name.

"Mervvvvv, how's it hanging? How's your wife and my kids?" See? Rolls right off the tongue.


And be caled Merv the Perv? No thanks.

/same goes for Chester
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Do they even still make these?
 
acouvis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone else of the opinion "who cares?"
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Karen shows a steep decline for some reason.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This just reminds me that my favorite mix tape in college was called Golden Grahams. The cover was one of those mini cereal boxes cut to fit in a cassette case. Really stood out in the Napa Valley wood 100-tape rack.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Girls' names that seemingly went extinct in 2020 included Bertha

.
I had a Great Aunt Bertha.

Big as a house.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My name is Graeme and I'm from Scotland, it's obvious to me that it's the Quickening. Going to have to get a claymore and practice my decapitation swings

There can be only one
 
