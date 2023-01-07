 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Nottinghamshire town council has had enough of your car-fishing bullshiat   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Automobile, Nottinghamshire, Rufford ford, Crowd, clips of cars, local councillor, Neil Clarke, Large crowds  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notting... Notting... Nottingonnafishhereanymore!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as "car fisting".  DO. NOT. SEARCH.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Read that as "car fisting".  DO. NOT. SEARCH.


That Cars parody sure took a different direction.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Nottingham council have against driving fords?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff is mad they won't build a bridge cause he rides his horse like this and nearly drowns every time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drgullen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Notting... Notting... Nottingonnafishhereanymore!


They need to fix...the glitch!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, don't tell them about the widely entrenched culture of ATV riders tearing through creeks all over North America.

/terrible for the environment
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
small rural lane becoming one of the most famous roads in the world.

No, no it isn't
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"People love seeing pain and failure," said another YouTuber, who insisted on being referred to by his online username midlifecrisis101x.

What's his Fark handle?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "People love seeing pain and failure," said another YouTuber, who insisted on being referred to by his online username midlifecrisis101x.

What's his Fark handle?


Found it.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: Gordon Bennett: "People love seeing pain and failure," said another YouTuber, who insisted on being referred to by his online username midlifecrisis101x.

What's his Fark handle?

Found it.


Reported
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"They don't want to seeing people winning. What they want to do is to watch idiots and go: 'I'm having a really bad day but he's having a worse one.'"

A chilling summation of so much of what's wrong with society.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
farking Tik-Tokers are one of the main reasons we can't have nice things.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love these videos of people in expensive cars trashing them, particularly when they think they have made it through and then there's a big puff of white smoke and the car dies.

Complete idiots costing themselves a fortune. Very few things funnier.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"TikTok attracts a more excitable audience who want instant entertainment, they want 15 to 20 seconds of high-adrenaline consumption."


Our society is in trouble.
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not the fishing I was expecting.   Like fishing wasn't lazy enough you don't bother getting out of the car.

This is much better.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: Gordon Bennett: "People love seeing pain and failure," said another YouTuber, who insisted on being referred to by his online username midlifecrisis101x.

What's his Fark handle?

Found it.


I think you've just discovered Farkrolling.
 
