 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Looks like Nessie is on vacation (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Silly, Loch Ness Monster, Loch Ness, mythical Scottish monster, Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait, majority of alleged evidence, snake-like creature, Scottish Highlands, mythical Loch Ness Monster  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 11:12 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Has swam"?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, a whale was spotted off North Carolina and they're worried that Nessie has swum the loch?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe FL isn't the only place where guys with small-dick energy buy Burmese pythons.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alligator
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Alligator


You mean the enormous reptile which is both native and common to that area?  That's crazy talk.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: "Has swam"?


"Done swum."

/ftfe
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Jesus McSordid: "Has swam"?

"Done swum."

/ftfe


"Done swimmed"

I thought Nessie liked to vacation in London, and murder prostitutes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like a manatee. Snout with 2 nostrils comes up, breathes, and back in. No tail breaking the surface so not dolphin. No dorsal fin or hump.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This might sound crazy....but maybe there's more than just one Nessie? She was first sighted, in modern times, in 1933. That would make her at least 91 years old. I say 91 rather that 89 because it takes a bit for a Nessie to grow to full size.

/ I suppose that she could be like a Greenland Shark and live practically forever
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.