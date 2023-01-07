 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Oldest woman in the U.S. gives up the crown   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 10:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope they do a full autopsy
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And we care that an old person we dont know died because?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And we care that an old person we dont know died because?


Do not ask for whom the bell tolls.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The oldest person in the world dies all the time. They've been doing it since there were people.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And she hadn't had a job outside the home since 1930 - That kind of life appears to be dead as well.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Living that long is a curse.

Wonder what deity she pissed off?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My mother in law passed away a few months ago.

People ask me - "What did she die of?"

She was 97. She died of being 97 years old!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: My mother in law passed away a few months ago.

People ask me - "What did she die of?"

She was 97. She died of being 97 years old!


There's always a chance she was run over by a runaway semi driven by the Incredible Hulk.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The oldest woman is dead, long live the oldest woman!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: YouPeopleAreCrazy: My mother in law passed away a few months ago.

People ask me - "What did she die of?"

She was 97. She died of being 97 years old!

There's always a chance she was run over by a runaway semi driven by the Incredible Hulk.


Or sexual misadventure
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: YouPeopleAreCrazy: My mother in law passed away a few months ago.

People ask me - "What did she die of?"

She was 97. She died of being 97 years old!

There's always a chance she was run over by a runaway semi driven by the Incredible Hulk.


Would make for a better story
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Summoner101: qorkfiend: YouPeopleAreCrazy: My mother in law passed away a few months ago.

People ask me - "What did she die of?"

She was 97. She died of being 97 years old!

There's always a chance she was run over by a runaway semi driven by the Incredible Hulk.

Or sexual misadventure


Died doing what she loved: getting plowed by 5 dudes at once.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She retired from being the oldest living woman to (briefly) be the youngest dead one.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: Summoner101: qorkfiend: YouPeopleAreCrazy: My mother in law passed away a few months ago.

People ask me - "What did she die of?"

She was 97. She died of being 97 years old!

There's always a chance she was run over by a runaway semi driven by the Incredible Hulk.

Or sexual misadventure

Died doing what she loved: getting plowed by 5 dudes at once.


They grow up so fast

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: And she hadn't had a job outside the home since 1930 - That kind of life appears to be dead as well.


Are you kidding? There's more people working from home than ever!
 
honk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wonder how mad her kids have been over having to wait this long for the inheritance?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure she still found the energy to go for her morning drives; 55 MPH in the fast lane during rush hour.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

honk: Wonder how mad her kids have been over having to wait this long for the inheritance?


Assuming she has one. If she played it smart, she spent her last penny right before she died.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And we care that an old person we dont know died because?


You could be next?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.