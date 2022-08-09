 Skip to content
(Guardian) Day 318 of WW3: Putin breaks his own ceasefire. Reports of strikes on Ukraine's frontline after Vladimir Putin ordered a truce to observe Russian Orthodox Christmas. In other news, water is wet and Orcs lie. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
27
    Ukraine, Russia, Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Kiev, Crimea, Christmas  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those 30-day and 7-day rolling average charts are interesting. I know we had casualty counts during the Vietnam War, but are there collected daily statistics available? Or is the first war of "proper size" where we have an historical record? Do these statistics suggest anything about the mechanics or "pulse" of war as an institution?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Those 30-day and 7-day rolling average charts are interesting. I know we had casualty counts during the Vietnam War, but are there collected daily statistics available? Or is the first war of "proper size" where we have an historical record? Do these statistics suggest anything about the mechanics or "pulse" of war as an institution?


I'm not so sure if they would be accurate if available
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am SHOCKED Putin broke his own cease fire one day in.
/ well not that shocked.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the diaper springs a leak at a really bad time.....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider Valentine's Day at this point):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't wish cancer on my worst enemies.

I've had loved ones suffer from it. I've had friends suffer from it. I sometimes sit and wonder about my own fate.

It's a terrible facet of life that gives me dark thoughts at night.

I wouldn't wish iat on the people I hate most in the world.

I want Putin to choke on his own piss potato wine and bile from a seizure when the shiat breaks the blood-brain barrier while the DNA destroying drugs used to slow the process make his worthless balding ass shiat himself uncontrollably.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tet offensive, much?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To be clear because my 6AM thoughts aren't as articulate as I'd like: I don't have cancer. But I've had it fark up enough people in my life that makes me wonder if I will.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Ukrainians saw this one coming a mile away.  It is completely something Putin would do because he has no honor.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't it take both sides to have a truce? Ukraine rejected it on grounds that the orcs only wanted time to regroup. And the way things have been going as of late, it is easy to believe that the orcs need a breather.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone.  Here's a little ditty to start your day off right with called "Invaders Must Die."  I'm posting a wing suit video where it's the soundtrack instead of the music video because I felt like it:

Jeb Corliss wing-suit demo
Youtube 7bJmVJZbmIk
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Per War Monitor, Ukraine has counterattacked in Soledar and regained some ground, the situation remains fluid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Same here.

/fark cancer.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It might finally be dawning on the separatists that Mother Russia doesn't give two shiats about them:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Reports that the nefarious Ukrainians refuse to take part in Putin's plan to unilaterally break a ceasefire, by refusing to take part in said ceasefire, have only served to increase the determination of Army High Command to implement a cease fire in order to open fire again. To this end, the general staff has issued a four-point bulletin instructing all operational groups to stockpile large supplies of ammunition and supplies as preparation for not using them, and to use all available reconnaissance resources available to mark and identify the targets at which they will not be shooting until they start shooting again.  While hopes are low that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will join us in this next cease-fire we intend to break, commanders on the ground have still sent messages of peace and reconciliation toward our enemies by rocket artillery fire.

* Tonight's winning numbers in the Moscow Lottery are 1 - 7 - 17 - 23 - 49. If you have those numbers, congratulations, you are exempt from conscription for this week! Everyone else is ordered to report to the nearest recruitment center immediately.

* While some military academics may take the mistaken impression that Dmitry Rogozin's diplomatic overture to France, in which he presented the shrapnel which removed his penis to the French ambassador, might have backfired, the Foreign Ministry has however disagreed. It is true that France has since begun sending light armored combat vehicles to Ukraine, each of which possesses more firepower than any of our heavy armor. However, one must not overlook the positive benefit to the esprit de corps which our fighting troops now feel knowing that their leaders suffer the same fate as they. To this end Rogozin will be staked in an open field and blasted with howitzers to improve troop morale, if not his own.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So I have needs of my ukrainian refugee friends that moved to my town and are teaching my kid piano.

So my father died on wensday. I was holding him. He just sort of guttered. Is good. He didn't want to suffer and he didn't suffer much. fark its hard to watch a strong man waste so farking fast. But we all sobbed a farking lake as a family and invited our second family (life friends) to come and hang out with him before the funeral home took him. It was the best way to spend the worst day. I haven't been sober much since but not like. Wacked out. We got planning to do.

So the neat thing is in 1974 my dad went to Moscow on a high school trip. He was 17. And now I have a pile of travel docs in Russian I need translated. Natalie's beastie is russian and she speaks it well. (Her Russian friend has left russia).

But I have several booklets of photos my dad took in 1974 russia. The Kremlin and the onion cathedral but also what appears to be a soyuz rocket on display. Very cold War. He didn't talk about the trip much because his colitis decided to present itself half way through the trip. I have it too so like. shiat. Literally. Would love to get translations of the travel documents. I found his passport with wild stamps in it.

So we have been celebrating my dad.

I live in an incredibly ukranian community. Like ukrainian new years is something we held every year since I can remember and its always been a festival in  hockey arena with a full spread and dancing and too much booze. I can't remember the last time I didn't have to work with someone who wasn't named something like matychuk of yaremko. Theyre amazing people. They have always supported my dad (canadian from mutt European heritage).

He told me he broke off a chunk of the red square and squirreled it in his pocket and that its still somewhere in a box in the hose somewhere. Sigh. He said he had a classmate that traded a pair of blue jeans for a full on officers uniform but it got confiscated at a border crossing.

Wacky. Might put some pics on imgur after the funeral. He was a cool guy. Canadian high-school kid gets to check out cold war cccp. The pics are wild.

Love you all.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

A whole week! So generous.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

My dad just passed away from esophagus cancer.

Please. Wish for sudden cerebral hemorrhage instead. Like if his head would just go JFK on its own all of a sudden.

fark cancer.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good morning all. I've got a few notes.  The bacon counter is open for business. If that's not to your liking there's the Halal/Kosher stand over there. Coffee's hot, and there's a fridge of Coke Classic over there.

Continuing good wishes to Father Jack, and hoping he's OK after the two-day Battletech streak in here. I'm sorry man, we're only human.

And thanks are going out to all the hard working posters who make this thread what it is, a community and support group. You make every day here something to look forward to and that's amazing.

On the war front, of course that farker attacked after declaring a ceasefire. Are we new here?

Thanks everyone and a reminder, no more booby-trapped bottle forts! The industrialmech's myomers are shot and we can't get the deposit if the bottles are broken. Glory to Ukraine.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Doesn't it take both sides to have a truce? Ukraine rejected it on grounds that the orcs only wanted time to regroup. And the way things have been going as of late, it is easy to believe that the orcs need a breather.


Does anyone know if there's a list of cease fire / evacuation corridors / etc that russia 'agreed' to and then violated?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark cancer.


Please accept my condolences. I'm sorry for your loss.
 
MisterBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A whole week! So generous.


I'm surprised that one of the numbers wasn't π.
 
