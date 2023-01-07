 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Waterfall of the Seas?
25
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That video was ridiculous. The ship looks like any fancy commercial boardwalk in the country. This is like going on a camping trip and talking all your stuff with you.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

If you are trying to equate going on a cruise with roughing it in the wilderness, I think you completely misunderstand the point of cruising.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Possibly. but MY point is taking a cruise would be to get away from the 1) crowds, 2) commercialism, and 3) assorted related cultural bullshiat. ALL of that is visible on that video.

My idea of a relaxing and "re-creation" cruise would be more in-line with what adventurers experience on a freighter or cargo ship that accommodates limited passengers.

For example:

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=travel+on+a+cargo+ship+as+a+passenger
Yes, yes, I understand that by going outside the bounds of normal "consumer/prole" travel you could be knifed by a crewman, raped by Somalia pirates, or eaten by cannibals, but that's part of the adventure, right?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sounds like you'd enjoy a WindJammer cruise. Think tall masted sailing ships.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


But for the cruise industry's it is all about the equivalent of a luxury hotel on water with an amusement park and casino tacked on. NatGeo has an interesting series on cruise chips, which are really quite fascinating in their often insane complexity.

But no, the vast majority of people going on cruise are not wanting to "rough it", they want to do the opposite and upscale their. Kemal experience with a week of luxury (or at least what they consider luxury).
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sounds like you'd enjoy a WindJammer cruise. Think tall masted sailing ships.

Damn. Yeah, I would.

Wind Spirit Tour & Review ~ Windstar Cruises ~ Cruise Ship Tour & Review [4K Ultra HD]
Youtube CE0_PcfI5Fw
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cooper's apprentice on a whaling ship.
The hammock isn't too drafty.
The blubber and apples will sustain you.
All the rats you can eat.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yeah... I'm with you on that. I'd love to take a sailing cruise through the Caribbean someday.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More than 2 thousand dollars in damage was done to 5 plates of fries and 8 Pina Coladas below.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

While I haven't been in 13 years. I pretty much liked it was a group of similarly minded people. There are SCiFI cruises, Gay Cruises, Music Cruises, Drew and Will Wheaton are guest ocassional on a Music/Comdedy/Gamer/Geek Cruise.

And I *LIKE* haven't all my stuff in the cabin, while the outside world moves around me.
Plus Free Room Service.
You pretty much do the same thing, sitting still on the sofa watching TV or Playing a Video Game.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was later determined that the raft was empty and there was no need to stop to assist anyone in distress.

The MS Donner, mastered by Captain Pi.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I peed in that pool.
Everyone was treated to my golden shower.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's the ultimate manifestation of American trashiness.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure all that open area gets wet when it rains.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the piss in that water.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds like you'd enjoy a WindJammer cruise. Think tall masted sailing ships.

Storm dead ahead.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They want you to believe it the pool and not the toilets.  There's even a button to empty the pool to create the illusion.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Waterfall of the Seas?

Reminded me of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/yeah, I'm olderndirt
 
Snargi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
(Harmony of the Seas does not have a Deck 13)

Yes, it does have a thirteenth deck, they just choose to call it something else.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yes, it does have a thirteenth deck, they just choose to call it something else.


"Those people on deck 14, you know what floor you're really on. Jump out the window you will die earlier!"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

While YOUR point may be that going on a cruise is meant to get away from the 1) crowds, 2) commercialism, and 3) assorted related cultural bullshiat, that's not why OTHER PEOPLE (yes, they do exist) go on a cruise. For the vast majority of people going on a big-ship cruise, it's about taking advantage of all that stuff.

What you want is a journey in a spartan cabin on a tramp steamer or some such, which is not what the people who go on cruises want.

Seriously, it's like complaining that people who went to Disney World on vacation missed the entire point of a vacation because Disney isn't a remote campsite in the vast wilderness.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's weird how people who don't like cruises think that nobody else should like cruises either.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After seeing that. Betting ship engineers are working how to make that a regular feature.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bucket dump Great wolf lodge
Youtube yioaV8wk_7c
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No, it's not at all like that. It's a cruise ship.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Think of all the shiat in that piss...
 
