(Daily Mail)   School bans teachers from using sarcasm in class, but as this is in the Daily Fail, everything we say will have to be taken seriously from now on   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
same thing in my management training courses. for _some_ reason, people don't take well to that type of attitude *rolls eyes *
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure. That'll work.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I grew up and lived in NYC for just under 40 yrs.  NY snark and sarcasm are a [part of me, I would be fired ASAP, under those rules.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, Pink Floyd isn't always correct.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an example of administrators creating policy because they don't have the chutzpah to pull a faculty member aside and tell him to stop being a dick.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sarcasm is for smart people. Don't want the kids being smart. Smart leads to things like wanting justice, equality, and good health for all citizens. None of that shizz makes money. So keep 'em dumb.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now, how is the next Roger Waters going to learn?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
photos.funny-quotes-life.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The school has also banned pudding, for those who haven't eaten their meat.
 
