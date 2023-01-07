 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Hawaii is now the US state with the longest life expectancy. Subby will go there to work on his Dracula puppet rock opera   (thehill.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still watch "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" once a year. No idea what it is about that movie.

It's just very funny and endearing. But there might be another reason too. I have no idea.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've known a couple people who have lived there. Both said it's a) too expensive and b) couldn't get used to living on a small island, felt claustrophobic. Yes, both were from the midwest originally.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...That's just what Kilauea wants you to think.
 
hereforthelikes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So are we to believe that a state with one of the highest Covid Vaccination rates and lowest gun ownership/per capita has the highest life expectancy?  Memes from my relatives seem to contradict that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of residents or the state itself? Because it's an island's.  So I've got news for you
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I still watch "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" once a year. No idea what it is about that movie.

It's just very funny and endearing. But there might be another reason too. I have no idea.


I used to have Dracula's Lament on a playlist. Such a great song.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Live in Hawaii... eat lots of poke... work on puppet rock operas... bang Mila Kunis...

Yeah, I think that would probably work for me.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And there's this!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Despite this product's efforts to reduce life expectancy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Really?

BRB, going out to buy some Spam.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I've known a couple people who have lived there. Both said it's a) too expensive and b) couldn't get used to living on a small island, felt claustrophobic. Yes, both were from the midwest originally.


I know a guy who grew up in Southern California and then did a stint in the Marine Corps, assigned to Hawaii. He moved to Kansas, to get as far away from the ocean as possible.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, if I move to Hawaii I have a chance of hooking up with Mila Kunis?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

serfdood: Despite this product's efforts to reduce life expectancy?

[Fark user image image 425x355]


That's the secret to a long life.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Wait, if I move to Hawaii I have a chance of hooking up with Mila Kunis?


I wouldn't assume it's a high chance, but probably higher than if you live in middle of nowhere Kansas.
 
