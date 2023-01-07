 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DW)   Greece lost its marbles almost 200 years ago, now it may finally get them back   (dw.com) divider line
3
    More: Cool, Parthenon, British Museum, Elgin Marbles, return of the so-called Parthenon Marbles, center of the British Museum, 2,500-year-old sculptures, Greek authorities, Acropolis of Athens  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jan 2023 at 8:12 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's significant that the Brits are remembering not to call them the "Elgin Marbles." Language matters, and that's a step.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hoodedutilitarian.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was in Athens this past November, amd seeing the eroded state of the remaining friezes of the Parthenon, IMO the Greeks should be grateful the Brtiish saved the marbles over the past 200 years when the Greeks had neither the interest or the money to preserve them. Now that the Acropolis Museum is ready to house the Elgin marbles (that's what we are talking about, prissy language purists can shut it), the British should go ahead and ship them back to Greece,
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.